The Sunday Quiz: This week, it’s all about biographies
The Hindu’s weekly quiz that doesn’t go easy on you
1/10
1. On November 24, 1877 this book was published. It is the only work of its author, who, having been disabled due to a fall at the age of 14, was bedridden and so decided to write this book. Though she passed away five months after publication, she lived long enough to see it become a bestseller. What book is this that is written as an autobiographical account of an animal that this little girl had a love for?
1. This gentleman was a qualified doctor who scored nearly 55,000 runs in first-class matches and took more than 2,800 wickets. The title of his biography by Richard Tomlinson aptly shares its name with a popular church hymn, and is also a fitting description of the man himself. Who was this gentleman and what is the title of the book?
1. British comedian and writer David Mitchell released a memoir in 2012 that is written as a series of autobiographical musings as he takes a walk around . He talks about his childhood, schooling and career as a television personality. He also talks about his chronic back pain. Considering the fact that this book is a reflection of his past and also a take on the pain he is going through, what is the fitting name of Mitchell’s autobiography?
1. Freedom in Exile is the second autobiography of this gentleman and was released in 1991. The first book, My Land and My People, was published in 1962. He had moved to India a few years before that, and has been there ever since. The title refers to the freedoms he says India offershim. The book was released just two years after the author was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Whose autobiography is this?
1. Sunny Days is the autobiography of one of India’s greatest sportsmen. The story starts with a baby being switched after birth and goes on to his debut at the age of twenty one. The title is a reference to the amount of time he used to spend on the field playing his game. It is also a neat reference to his nickname. Whose autobiography is this?
1. Tall, Dark, and Gruesome is the autobiography published in 1999 by this legendary actor. He describes his extraordinary career, acting with stars such as Errol Flynn, John Belushi, his role in everything from animated Terry Pratchett TV series and Sherlock Holmes to playing iconic villains. The title refers to the two things he was most known for, his extraordinary height of 196 cm and the dark and gruesome roles he played. Whose autobiography is this?
1. Corey Feldman is an American actor and performer. He is well known for his multiple teen roles in films such as Gremlins and The Goonies. In 2013 he published his deeply personal and revealing Hollywood survival story in an autobiography. The title of the book is play on a word that means ‘the sequence of steps and movements in dance’ and his name. What is the title of his autobiography?
1. A Prison Diary is a series of three books of diaries written by an author who was imprisoned for perjury and perverting the course of justice. The first book is written under the pseudonym FF 8282. Each volume is named after a part of Dante’s Divine Comedy; namely ‘Hell, Purgatory, Heaven’. Who is this author who was once a member of the British Parliament, and is known for his short story collections?
1. Gene Simmons is the bassist and co-founder of rock band Kiss. The band is known for its members face paint and elaborate outfits. His autobiography takes a look at the band, the reason they dress up and the various fights and arguments the members have had over the ages. The title is a neat reference to a phrase that means ‘to reconcile after a disagreement’ and his band their characteristic. What is the title of his autobiography?
1. Vic Reeves is the stage name of English comedian Jim Moir. Known for his surreal sense of humour, he is a regular on panel comedy shows. In 2006 he published the first volume of his autobiography. The title ‘Me:____’ is a neat reference to how he would have originally introduced himself and to what type of book this was. What is the title of this autobiography?
