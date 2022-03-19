Books

Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Where is human nature so weak as in the bookstore?: Henry Ward Beecher

1. Born on March 20, 1965, William Dalrymple is a historian whose books on the Indian Subcontinent have won many literary prizes. He also wrote and presented the BAFTA winning TV series Stones of the Raj and Indian Journeys. In 2006, along with Namita Gokhale, he founded what has since become one the world’s largest literary festivals. It is held every year in Diggi Palace, a heritage hotel and in 2022 hosted over 20 speakers. What is the name of this iconic festival?

Jaipur Literature Festival

