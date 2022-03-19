Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

Berty Ashley March 19, 2022

Where is human nature so weak as in the bookstore?: Henry Ward Beecher

1. Born on March 20, 1965, William Dalrymple is a historian whose books on the Indian Subcontinent have won many literary prizes. He also wrote and presented the BAFTA winning TV series Stones of the Raj and Indian Journeys. In 2006, along with Namita Gokhale, he founded what has since become one the world's largest literary festivals. It is held every year in Diggi Palace, a heritage hotel and in 2022 hosted over 20 speakers. What is the name of this iconic festival? Answer : Jaipur Literature Festival 2. This socio-political satire by Thomas More published depicts a fictional island possessing a seemingly perfect socio-politico-legal system. He named the island from the Greek words for 'not' and 'place', (literally means 'nowhere'). Over time it came in to usage in the English language to mean 'A world in which everything and everyone works in perfect harmony'. The name of the book is the name of the island, and invented a new genre of fiction of fictional idealistic worlds. What is the name of the book? Answer : Utopia 3. This book written for the author's daughter, which gives an overall history of mankind from 6000 BCE onwards, is in the form of letters as he wasn't physically present by her side to do the same. It is believed to have been written completely from memory as the author did not have any access to reference books or a library. It is considered as one of the first attempts at historiography from a non-Eurocentric angle. Who is this author and why didn't he have any access to reference books? Answer : Jawaharlal Nehru, he was in jail 4. A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court is an 1889 novel in which an American engineer receives a blow to the head and is transported in time and space to medieval England. He uses his knowledge to make people believe that he is a powerful magician but in the end is unable to prevent the death of King Arthur. Who is this author who is known more for his stories of kids in the American Midwest and by the Mississippi? Answer : Mark Twain 5. This book by an aerospace scientist and his colleague Y.S. Rajan examines the weaknesses and strengths of India with the tagline of the book is 'A Vision for the New Millennium'. The title is a reference to the year in which they believe this can happen and also the standard normal reading for Visual Acuity test, which an optometrist might call as 'perfect vision'. What is the title of the book? Answer : India 2020 6. This 2005 historical novel by Markus Zusak is set in Germany in 1939. It revolves around a foster girl Liesel, who ekes out a meagre existence for herself by stealing whenever she encounters an object she can't resist and which the ruling powers are intent on destroying. With her foster father's help she learns to understand what she steals and then shares them with her neighbours during bombing raids. What is the title of the book, which describes what Liesel is? Answer : The Book Thief 7. The Epic of Gilgamesh from ancient Mesopotamia is often regarded as the earliest surviving great work of literature, dated to have been written in 2100 BCE. One story is about Utnapishtim and how the god Enki commands him to demolish his house and build something. He is then instructed to load certain items after which the weather takes a turn for the worse after which Utnapishtim finds himself on top of a mountain. What is the natural disaster that happens and which other character from another history shares a similar story? Answer : Great Flood, Noah from the Bible 8. Commentāriī dē Bellō Gallicō (Commentaries on the Gallic War) from 55 BC is a firsthand account of the Gallic Wars where the author describes the battles and intrigues that took place when fighting the Germanic peoples and Celtic peoples in Gaul that opposed Roman conquest. 'Gaul' usually means France, but in this book 'Gaul' is used as a synonym for 'unsophisticated' as he saw them as uncivilised compared with Rome. Who is the author of this mainstay in Roman history? Answer : Julius Caesar 9. This mother and daughter have been shortlisted for the Booker Prize thrice each. The mother is a Sahitya Akademi award winner and she won a once-in-a-lifetime Guardian Children's Fiction Prize for her book The Village by the Sea. The daughter won the Booker for her book, rather ironically titled The Inheritance of Loss. Who are these two women who have won many accolades in the literary world? Answer : Anita Desai and Kiran Desai 10. This book by Bengaluru-based author Anita Nair is about nine-year-old Siddharth, who is the despair of his parents. He does not want to run around or climb trees, and is terrified of ants. Then one day, he befriends a fast-talking, quick-thinking, ultra-intelligent baby elephant called Alise who moves in to the neighbourhood. Together the two friends set out on a series of exploits. What is the name of this book, which should remind you of the refrain from a late 70's song by the British band Smokie popular at karaoke night? Answer : Living next door to Alise



Our code of editorial values