Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This idiom is used to describe the act of ignoring certain information which one does not wish to know. Although there is evidence of this phrase being used in the 17th century, it became popular in 1801 after Admiral Horatio Nelson was told by the commander of the British Forces to stop his action using signal flags. Nelson, who had a visual handicap, then apparently lifted his telescope and said, “I really do not see the signal,” and went on to win the battle. What phrase is this?