Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it’
1/10
1. Born on September 12, 1916, this gentleman was actually a fighter pilot who once crash landed in the desert, survived and went on to become one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time. Having never learned to type, he wrote all his 30-plus books with a pencil. Who was this giant of an author who wrote the screenplay of a Jamed Bond movie and invented words such as ‘snozzcumbers’ and ‘snozzberries’?
1. ‘I am monarch of all I survey, My right there is none to dispute; From the centre all round to the sea, I am lord of the fowl and the brute.’ These are the starting lines of a poem, ‘The Solitude of Alexander Selkirk’ by William Cowper. This was based on the real life story of Selkirk, who was a Scottish Naval Officer. What book did it inspire that has multiple film adaptations including one where a FedEx employee ends up having a volleyball for a friend?
1. In 1987, Anne Fine published a book about a family where the parents have gone through a divorce and the father wants to spend more time with his three children. This book was turned into a movie in 1993, starring the late Robin Williams and was also adapted in an Indian version starring Kamal Haasan. What was the name of the book (which was modified slightly) or the name of the 1993 movie?
1. This author narrates how, as she was in a train that was stuck outside Manchester due to a mechanical problem, she whiled away the time staring at cows in a field outside and the central idea for her story suddenly struck her. Who was this author and what iconic series did she go on to write which even has a train that starts from a platform number that you wouldn’t normally see?
1. Eric Carle, author and illustrator, published his picture book in 1969. I became extremely successful and has been translated into over 50 languages. It is estimated that a copy is sold somewhere in the world every 30 seconds! The book teaches children the names of various foods as its protagonist moves through a series of foods, from fruits to junk-food to a nice green leaf, all in one week. What is this colourful tale, which is seen by educators as a metaphor to speak to children about transformations and growing up?
1. This children’s series by Italian author Elisabetta Dami, published from 2000 onwards, is a huge success in the original Italian as well as in its English translations. Neither the original nor the English versions, however, have Dami’s name on the cover as author; instead, the protagonist of the series, a rodent reporter, is listed as the author. Who is this character by whose cheesy name this series is known?
1. The author of this book, Michael Bond, has said that this character was partly inspired by all the child refugees he saw passing through stations during World War II, with little tags around their necks. Two movies were made featuring this titular character. Brexit and anti-immigration tendencies in the U.K. also led to discussion around the movie and books. Immigration lawyers have stated that should the main character enter the U.K. at this point, he would have been denied permission to stay, instead of going home with Mr. Brown and finding a family. Who is this endearing character?
1. Rick Riordan was an English and history teacher who enjoyed making his subjects come alive for students, and when his own son was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia, he turned to myths to weave him stories about children who had these conditions and were revealed to be ‘demigods’. Who is the first and most famous protagonist of this author who so deftly recreates ancient myths?
1. This author was flipping through TV channels one night, when she chanced upon a documentary with footage from the Iraq War. The unsettling images she saw began to ‘fuse together, in a very unsettling way’ and led to one of the most successful dystopian Young Adult books in recent times, which also went on to become a very successful film franchise. Who is this author and what series was this, which was born out of her channel surfing and the myth of Theseus and the Minotaur?
1. This legendary musician from a 60s rock & roll band wrote a book called Gus & Me: The Story of My Granddad and My First Guitar. He wrote the book when he himself became a grandfather for the 5th time, because he wanted to celebrate the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren. The book is illustrated by his daughter Theodora Dupree _____ (the blank being the musician’s name), who was named after the grandfather. Who is the writer/musician who you would know for his ‘Never Say Die’ attitude, and for which band does he still play the guitar?