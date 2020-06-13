Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This person’s diary entries were published as a book called Conversations With Myself. It shows the inner workings of one of the most inspiring leaders in human history. He says, “There is universal respect and even admiration for those who are humble and simple by nature, and who have absolute confidence in all human beings irrespective of their social status... it is such good men and women who are the hope of the world.” From his travails with imprisonment to becoming a leader of a free country, his intimate thoughts and ideas cover his life in wonderful detail. Who was this dynamic diarist?