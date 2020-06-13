Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘I keep my ideals, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart.’
1. On June 14, 1942, this young girl started writing in her diary. The first entry was: “I hope I will be able to confide everything to you, as I have never been able to confide in anyone, and I hope you will be a great source of comfort and support.” Her diary is where she voiced her hope, vented her frustration and protested the injustice around her. She wrote till August 1, 1944. Who was this brave little girl whose diary inspired millions around the world?
1. Samuel Pepys’ diary is a wonderful collection of first-hand accounts of some of the most important events that shaped and built this historically significant city, such as the return of the monarch after civil wars, the great plague and the great fire. This day-to-day portrait of 17th-century life gives us an amazing insight into the history of this city. Which city did Pepys so beautifully capture in his diary?
1. R.F. Scott’s diary told a tale of epic bravery. A group of adventurers had to return crestfallen because a Norwegian adventurer had beaten them in a race to a very inhospitable place. His anguish is seen in his entry: “The worst has happened [...] All the day dreams must go [...] Great God! This is an awful place”. The final entries written while hopelessly trapped in a tiny tent by a raging blizzard are among the most poignant and haunting passages ever written. Scott’s diary is an account of which bleak place on Earth?
1. This person’s diary entries were published as a book called Conversations With Myself. It shows the inner workings of one of the most inspiring leaders in human history. He says, “There is universal respect and even admiration for those who are humble and simple by nature, and who have absolute confidence in all human beings irrespective of their social status... it is such good men and women who are the hope of the world.” From his travails with imprisonment to becoming a leader of a free country, his intimate thoughts and ideas cover his life in wonderful detail. Who was this dynamic diarist?
1. This person wrote his diary from the perspective of a fictional narrator. He gives an extraordinarily vivid account of the Great Plague of 1665 and catalogues the rising death toll, the transformation of the city and the despair of those affected. The author would later find fame from his book about a shipwrecked sailor who spends 28 years on a desert island off Venezuela. Who was this diarist and what book did he eventually write?
1. Pliny (the Younger) was a lawyer who maintained a diary which tells us a lot about everyday life in the ancient Roman empire. His most enduring entry is from 79 AD when through his writing we learn about one of the most infamous events in world history. He writes of what he observes happening in a town across the bay. His detailed descriptions of the event led to a certain feature, the umbrella-shaped cloud that is formed, being named after him. His diary account is regarded by many as the first ‘vulcanologist’ report. What event was this and which town did he observe?
1. This lady’s diary eventually became her laboratory journal. Her first few entries are written alone but soon her husband joins as well. One entry which tells us she had the same problems as us is when she complains about the temperature in the lab followed by 10 exclamation marks. Who was this diarist, and what was she researching, which is the reason these diaries are now contained in a lead lined case?
1. Born on June 14, 1928, this person’s career began as a doctor but he later played a major role in a revolution in South America, becoming a global cultural symbol of rebellion. Though he maintained a diary throughout his life, there’s one portion which he wrote as a medical student, when he and a friend covered more than 8,000 km on a bike crossing the Andes, Atacama Desert and the Amazon river basin. Who was this person who ends this diary stating that he would fight and die for the cause of the poor?
1. This person started writing his diary at 29, then wrote of his younger life in retrospect and updated it till his death. This diary became important because of the entries between 1831 and 1835. He meticulously noted down all his observations, especially about birds, animals and plants, which would later form the foundation for his theory that would change biology forever. Who was this diarist whose diary of his voyage to South America started a new field in science?
1. This diary is of Greg Heffley who lies, cheats and does whatever he can to live through his day. His biggest problem is his big brother. He also can’t understand why his little brother is adored by his parents. He isn’t particularly good at anything and has no heroic abilities, still his diary is read by millions of children, maybe because there is a little bit of Greg in all of us. How better do we know Greg’s diary?