Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players’
1/10
1. On April 26, 1564, William Shakespeare was baptised in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England. We know his date of birth from the Baptism records. He is credited for introducing more than 3,000 words to the English language. Under the patronage of which monarch did he do most of his work and consequently under which era does he come?
1. Between June 1592 and March 1594, a disease ravaged London leading to 11,000 deaths in a population of just 2,50,000. So a lockdown was ordered (just like now) and this led to a huge loss for the London entertainment industry. Since there was no demand for plays, Shakespeare started writing poetry and began his famous poems of 14 lines. What was the deadly disease that brought about the two-year lockdown and what group of poems was the result?
1. Shakespeare wrote 39 plays in total and they all can be classified under three broad categories. The first category were meant to be biographies of kings, the second were plays full of fun, irony, wordplay, with contrived endings. The last followed a noble, flawed hero who made a mistake and fell from position before the normal order was somehow resumed. What were the categories?
1. This word which means ‘to strut in a defiant or insolent manner’ was first seen in 1590 in Midsummer Night’s Dream and King Lear. The noun version of this, that millennials use today to denote stylish confidence, can be traced back to 1640. What word is this?
1. Shakespeare was also an actor who performed many of his own plays and those of other playwrights. One of the characters that we believe he played was that of a spirit of the titular character’s father that appears three times at night in the play. Which play was this that was also the name of the spirit?
1. Shakespeare had become a famous playwright in London but in his hometown of Stratford he was well known and respected for his other job. This job made him very wealthy and he was regarded as a brilliant businessman as he made excellent investments. What was his other job which is fitting, as now his house and the theatre he performed are all of prime value?
1. This planet has 27 moons and 24 of them are named after characters from the plays of Shakespeare. When the first two moons were discovered the responsibility for naming them was taken by John Herschel, son of the discoverer. Instead of assigning names from Greek mythology he named the moons Oberon and Titania from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and the International Astronomic Union decided to carry on the tradition. Which planet is this, whose largest moon Titania is also a character from the same play?
1. Eugene Schiffelin wanted to introduce in his hometown all the birds mentioned in the plays of William Shakespeare. In Henry IV Part I, Hotspur fantasises about teaching a starling to say ‘Mortimer’, so this person introduced 100 of these European birds in 1890 in a huge park. These now number more than 200 million and are a major pest as they destroy crops. Which continent is this that sees immense loss to agriculture due to Shakespeare?
1. Shakespeare and his father went to the College of Arms to secure their own Shakespeare family crest. The design which is in use till today was a yellow weapon on a yellow shield supported by a silver falcon, with the French inscription Non Sans Droict (Not Without Right). What weapon is fittingly on the Shakespeare family crest?
1. The first vocal critic of Shakespeare in his time was Robert Greene who, in 1592, wrote that Shakespeare was an ‘upstart ____, beautified with our feathers.’ He was using a bird from the Corvid family to refer to Shakespeare as an actor who had the temerity to write plays and takes him to task for excessive pride. This term is also the name of a brilliant comedy show on BBC starring the amazing David Mitchell as Shakespeare. What did Robert Greene refer to Shakespeare as?
