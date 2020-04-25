Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This planet has 27 moons and 24 of them are named after characters from the plays of Shakespeare. When the first two moons were discovered the responsibility for naming them was taken by John Herschel, son of the discoverer. Instead of assigning names from Greek mythology he named the moons Oberon and Titania from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and the International Astronomic Union decided to carry on the tradition. Which planet is this, whose largest moon Titania is also a character from the same play?