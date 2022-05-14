Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on books

The book is a film that takes place in the mind of the reader. That’s why we go to movies and say, ‘Oh, the book is better’: Paulo Coelho

1. Born on May 15, 1856, L. Frank Baum was an American novelist whose biggest contribution was a series of books on the adventures of a Kansas farm girl and her pet dog Toto. This was subsequently made into Broadway musicals and movies. The 1939 live-action film of the same name was one of the first to use technicolour and it won many Oscars. What book was this, which is described as 'America's greatest homegrown fairytale'? Answer : The Wizard of Oz In 1940, it was made by Walt Disney into their second animated feature film and won its first competitive Oscar award. The song ‘When you wish upon a star’ is now the signature song for the company. What is the movie? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Pinocchio I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. This classic book by Roald Dahl revolves around the adventures of a poor boy and his grandfather. This book was made into a movie in 1971 and re-adapted in 2005 by Tim Burton. The 1971 movie is named after the person who invites the boy, whereas the 2005 movie stays true to the original title of the book. During the shoot of the movie, Nestle provided 1,850 bars of chocolate to the actors on the set. What is the title of the book and the 2005 movie? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Charlie and the Chocolate Factory I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This series of seven fantasy novels by C.S. Lewis are set in a fictional realm that some children discover by walking through a cupboard. The series was adapted into a movie trilogy, which became one of the highest-grossing series of all time. The characters and the set were kept a secret till filming; hence all the reactions of the actors you see on screen are spontaneous. Which series is this that now has a fourth title being readied for Netflix? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Chronicles of Narnia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Dodie Smith was an English novelist whose creations were first enjoyed in a serial format in the magazine Woman’s Day and was later made into a novel. It follows the adventures of Pongo and Missis, two pets of Mr. & Mrs. Dearly. These adventures were first made into an animated movie in 1961 by Walt Disney and consequently became a franchise with TV series, cartoon series, video games and even a stage play with the same name. What is the name of the book which refers to the breed of the dog? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Hundred and one Dalmatians I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In 1987, Anne Fine published a book about a family where the parents are divorced and the father wants to spend more time with his three children. This book was made into a hilarious movie in 1993, starring Robin Williams, and was also adapted in an Indian version by Kamal Haasan. What is the name of the book and the slightly modified title of the 1993 movie? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Madame Doubtfire (Mrs. Doubtfire) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. When mathematician Charles Dodgson published this novel in 1865, its narrative, characters and imagery had a huge influence on popular culture and literature, especially in the fantasy genre. It followed the adventures of a little girl who is on a trip and he followed it up with a sequel where she steps through a mirror. Two of the most iconic movies made on this book were the 1951 Walt Disney version and the 2010 version by Tim Burton, which also incorporated characters from the second book. What novel is this that has fascinated readers for more than a century? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Alice in Wonderland I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Pamela Lyndon Travers was an Australian-born writer whose first book was published when she was a teenager. She migrated to England where she wrote a series of eight books about a nanny with magical powers. Seeing the success of her stories, Walt Disney himself visited Travers at her home and obtained the rights to make a film. In 1964, the film became a resounding success and was the debut of an actress who went on to become a global phenomenon. Which is the movie and who was the actress? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mary Poppins, Julie Andrews I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 9. Hugh Lofting, while fighting in World War I, did not want to write home to his children about the brutal war. He wrote a series of letters about a physician who prefers taking care of animals, who he could relate to more than humans. Later turned into books, these stories were adapted into many movies starring stars Rex Harrison, Eddie Murphy and most recently Robert Downey Jr. Under what name were they all known? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dr. Dolittle I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 10. According to author Michael Bond, this character was partly inspired by the child refugees he saw passing through stations with little tags around their necks during World War II. In 2014, a live-action animated movie was made followed by a sequel in 2017. Brexit and anti-immigration tendencies in the U.K. also led to discussions about the books. The debates stated that if the story was set in modern times the title character would have been denied permission to stay in the U.K., and would have never found a family. Who is this endearing character? Answer : Paddington Bear



