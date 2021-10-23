Sunday Quiz: cartoon characters and their depictions
Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep: Scott Adams
1. Born on October 24, 1921, this gentleman was the creator of The Common Man, a character who for more than 50 years represented a citizen of India and his troubles and hopes. First published in 1951 in The Times of India, the character soon became well-loved by readers everywhere. He went on to be featured in a postage stamp, became the mascot of the airline Air Deccan and even had a TV series based on him. Who was the creator whose 100th birth anniversary it is today?
1. Mario Miranda was a cartoonist whose skills were first noticed when he started drawing caricatures on the walls of his home in Daman. His characteristic style of drawing was said to be ‘very flat with criss-crossing interactions’. He loved depicting busy street scenes and the hustle and bustle of daily life of the region he eventually called home. His work is lovingly preserved in a museum in the capital. The people of which place did Mario Miranda love depicting?
1. Charles Addams was an eccentric American cartoonist who loved medieval weaponry, fast cars, and was afraid of tight spaces and snakes. After studying at the Grand Central School of Art his first job was to remove blood from photos of corpses that appeared in True Detective magazine, which he found very interesting. What is the most famous creation of this cartoonist, who is well known for his darkly humorous and macabre characters?
1. Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster were childhood friends in Cleveland who shared a love for science fiction and adventures. In 1933 they started developing a story about a character that as an infant escapes the destruction of his home and is raised by a family in Middle America. Their creation could leap long distances, run really fast and lift heavy weights, but these powers increased greatly over time. What character did these two teens create?
1. Johhny Hart was an American cartoonist who produced two very famous cartoon strips for newspapers. One was The Wizard of Id, based on a cast of characters in a medieval castle. His other strip is about a group of cavemen and anthropomorphic animals from the earliest eras of mankind. What is the two-letter title of this comic strip that describes their time period?
1. In the Gospel of Matthew in the Bible, Jesus appears to be warning his disciples to preach only before receptive audiences and not waste good things on people who will not appreciate them. He says “neither cast your ____ before ____, lest they trample them under their feet,” referring to a jewellery item and a farm animal. This has become a popular phrase and as of 2002, the title of an extremely punny and funny comic strip by Stephan Pastis. What is the phrase?
1. Jim Davis is the creator of one of the most widely published comic strips, appearing in 2,580 newspapers. The comic strip revolves around a character and his laziness, obsessive eating, love of coffee and lasagna, disdain of Mondays, and diets. He is also shown to manipulate people to get whatever he wants. What is the name of this character who was based on Davis’s grandfather?
1. Scott Adams is the creator of a comic strip, which revolves around the life of a skilled engineer with poor social skills. The comic strip is known for its funny portrayal of people in drone jobs who toil ceaselessly for incompetent middle managers and are stuck with expense reports and project management. What is the name of the central character that has brought a smile to many office workers?
1. This comic has been referred to as “arguably the longest story ever told by one human being.” The strip, though dealing with children and their issues with loneliness and miscommunication in just four panels, has become an icon of pop culture. Its creator, Sparky, hated the name given by the syndicate as it wasn’t the name of any of the characters. What is the name of this widely popular comic strip?
1. The two primary characters of this comic are named after an influential French theologian who generated much controversy, and an Englishman who is considered one of the founders of modern political philosophy. These two names were given new life by Bill Watterson, an artist who was working in an advertising job he detested. The strip is loved because it asks important questions without simplistically resolving them. What are their names, which you would come across if you had read any one of the 2,400 newspapers or 45 million copies of the book they have been in?