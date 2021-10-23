Sunday Quiz: cartoon characters and their depictions

1. Born on October 24, 1921, this gentleman was the creator of The Common Man, a character who for more than 50 years represented a citizen of India and his troubles and hopes. First published in 1951 in The Times of India, the character soon became well-loved by readers everywhere. He went on to be featured in a postage stamp, became the mascot of the airline Air Deccan and even had a TV series based on him. Who was the creator whose 100th birth anniversary it is today?