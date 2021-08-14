Sunday Quiz: on comics and books
Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday Quiz: on comics and books
Words and pictures are yin and yang. Married, they produce a progeny more interesting than either parent: Dr. Seuss
Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday Quiz: on comics and books
1/10
1. Born on August 15, 1938, Pran Kumar Sharma initially applied to be an art or drawing teacher in schools in Delhi. He discontinued the idea and joined Milap, a newspaper for which he produced a comic strip called ‘Daabu’. In 1969, he sketched a character who helped solve problems with his experience and was based on the ancient philosopher Chanakya. The ensuing success of the comic strip eventually led to the creator being dubbed the ‘Walt Disney of India’. What character known for his red turban was created by Pran?
1. This comic series was first launched by The Times of India in 1964. They initially published 32 issues of The Phantom, after which they also added Mandrake, Flash Gordon and Rip Kirby. In 1981, an annual subscription cost ₹64, but these are now highly sought-after items. Comics in good condition are collectors’ items worth hundreds. What comic book series was this that even went regional with Marathi, Bengali and Tamil issues?
1. Abid Surti is a painter and journalist who won a National Award for his short story collection Teesri Aankh. Known as the Salman Rushdie of India, in 1976 he created a comic character — the son of a dacoit — who sets up a Citizen’s Security Force and helps rehabilitate dacoits. Who was this character who was published alongside the Phantom and whose name means ‘The Brave Man’?
1. Yomics World, or ‘Yomics’ is the comic book division of a popular Indian film production studio. It was founded in 2012 to create and popularise comic books based on movies made by the studio. With titles such as Ek Tha Tiger: Caught In The Web and Dhoom: Redux 893, which studio is behind Yomics?
1. In September 1979, Rosalind Wilson, an educationist, moved from London to Delhi and founded a monthly children’s magazine that featured stories from regular writers, reader contributions, do-it-yourself articles, info on global pen-friends and comic strips. It was owned by Living Media and in 1995 it was changed to Teens Today magazine, which unfortunately did not do well. What magazine was this whose ‘pen friends’ column was revolutionary before the Internet?
1. Rohan Chakravarty is a dentist from Nagpur who is well known for his comic strips about wildlife and the environment. Started in 2010, it has gained a cult following for its humour and satire, especially with contemporary happenings. What is the name of the series that is part of his brilliant book __ __ For A Grey Planet?
1. Lotpot is a long-running Hindi comic magazine, published by the Mayapuri group, in which Chacha Chaudhary made his debut. The two main characters of the comic, Motu and Patlu, were initially involved in many silly plots but are eventually shown to be heroes. Created by Kripa Shankar Bhardwaj, which two legendary comedians is this series a tribute to?
1. Sandesh is a Bengali children’s magazine first published in 1913 by Upendrakishore Ray. The magazine was well-loved because it combined literary values with humour and information from different parts of the world, and was the first to be published in colour. In 1961, Upendrakishore’s grandson took over as editor and even published his own works such as Bankubabur Bandhu, which quickly became big hits. Who was this new editor of Sandesh?
1. Launched by Anant Pai in 1980, this children’s magazine contains comics, stories, puzzles and contests, and is well known for its host of interesting characters such as Suppandi, Tantri the Mantri, and Kalia the Crow. Pai started the magazine after he saw participants on a quiz on Doordarshan unable to answer the question ‘who was Rama’s mother’. What now fortnightly magazine is this?
1. This comic character was created by Vasant Halbe and Luis Fernandes in response to Detective Moochhwala in Target. Based on a cowardly character in the series I love Lucy, this character — though named after a certain profession — has never ever hurt an animal intentionally. In fact, he got the name when he accidentally fell on a tiger and knocked it out, and everyone thought it was very courageous. Who is this bumbling but lovable character whose eyes we have never seen?