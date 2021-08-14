Sunday Quiz: on comics and books

1. Sandesh is a Bengali children’s magazine first published in 1913 by Upendrakishore Ray. The magazine was well-loved because it combined literary values with humour and information from different parts of the world, and was the first to be published in colour. In 1961, Upendrakishore’s grandson took over as editor and even published his own works such as Bankubabur Bandhu, which quickly became big hits. Who was this new editor of Sandesh?