Easy like Sunday morning Books
Enter the world of comics.

Easy like Sunday morning

Sunday Quiz: on comics and books

Words and pictures are yin and yang. Married, they produce a progeny more interesting than either parent: Dr. Seuss

Easy like Sunday morning

Sunday Quiz: on comics and books

1/10

1. Born on August 15, 1938, Pran Kumar Sharma initially applied to be an art or drawing teacher in schools in Delhi. He discontinued the idea and joined Milap, a newspaper for which he produced a comic strip called ‘Daabu’. In 1969, he sketched a character who helped solve problems with his experience and was based on the ancient philosopher Chanakya. The ensuing success of the comic strip eventually led to the creator being dubbed the ‘Walt Disney of India’. What character known for his red turban was created by Pran?

Answer :

Chacha Chaudhary

1. This comic series was first launched by The Times of India in 1964. They initially published 32 issues of The Phantom, after which they also added Mandrake, Flash Gordon and Rip Kirby. In 1981, an annual subscription cost ₹64, but these are now highly sought-after items. Comics in good condition are collectors’ items worth hundreds. What comic book series was this that even went regional with Marathi, Bengali and Tamil issues?

Answer :

Indrajal Comics

1. Abid Surti is a painter and journalist who won a National Award for his short story collection Teesri Aankh. Known as the Salman Rushdie of India, in 1976 he created a comic character — the son of a dacoit — who sets up a Citizen’s Security Force and helps rehabilitate dacoits. Who was this character who was published alongside the Phantom and whose name means ‘The Brave Man’?

Answer :

Bahadur

1. Yomics World, or ‘Yomics’ is the comic book division of a popular Indian film production studio. It was founded in 2012 to create and popularise comic books based on movies made by the studio. With titles such as Ek Tha Tiger: Caught In The Web and Dhoom: Redux 893, which studio is behind Yomics?

Answer :

Yash Raj Films

1. In September 1979, Rosalind Wilson, an educationist, moved from London to Delhi and founded a monthly children’s magazine that featured stories from regular writers, reader contributions, do-it-yourself articles, info on global pen-friends and comic strips. It was owned by Living Media and in 1995 it was changed to Teens Today magazine, which unfortunately did not do well. What magazine was this whose ‘pen friends’ column was revolutionary before the Internet?

Answer :

Target

1. Rohan Chakravarty is a dentist from Nagpur who is well known for his comic strips about wildlife and the environment. Started in 2010, it has gained a cult following for its humour and satire, especially with contemporary happenings. What is the name of the series that is part of his brilliant book __ __ For A Grey Planet?

Answer :

Green Humour

1. Lotpot is a long-running Hindi comic magazine, published by the Mayapuri group, in which Chacha Chaudhary made his debut. The two main characters of the comic, Motu and Patlu, were initially involved in many silly plots but are eventually shown to be heroes. Created by Kripa Shankar Bhardwaj, which two legendary comedians is this series a tribute to?

Answer :

Laurel and Hardy

1. Sandesh is a Bengali children’s magazine first published in 1913 by Upendrakishore Ray. The magazine was well-loved because it combined literary values with humour and information from different parts of the world, and was the first to be published in colour. In 1961, Upendrakishore’s grandson took over as editor and even published his own works such as Bankubabur Bandhu, which quickly became big hits. Who was this new editor of Sandesh?

Answer :

Satyajit Ray

1. Launched by Anant Pai in 1980, this children’s magazine contains comics, stories, puzzles and contests, and is well known for its host of interesting characters such as Suppandi, Tantri the Mantri, and Kalia the Crow. Pai started the magazine after he saw participants on a quiz on Doordarshan unable to answer the question ‘who was Rama’s mother’. What now fortnightly magazine is this?

Answer :

Tinkle

1. This comic character was created by Vasant Halbe and Luis Fernandes in response to Detective Moochhwala in Target. Based on a cowardly character in the series I love Lucy, this character — though named after a certain profession — has never ever hurt an animal intentionally. In fact, he got the name when he accidentally fell on a tiger and knocked it out, and everyone thought it was very courageous. Who is this bumbling but lovable character whose eyes we have never seen?

Answer :

Shikari Shambu

Easy like Sunday morning

Sunday Quiz: on comics and books

0/10

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Topics
magazine
The Hindu Quizzes
Related Articles

‘World as Family: A Journey of Multi-Rooted Belongings’ review: Banyan tree reflections

‘The Tatas, Freddie Mercury and Other Bawas: An Intimate History of the Parsis’ review: The Big Three, a distinctive community and its history

‘Lady Doctors: The Untold Stories of India’s First Women in Medicine’ review: Freedom from patriarchy

Ruthless roads: Percy Bharucha reviews ‘Equations’ by Shivani Sibal

The promised tryst: Understanding Partition through fiction

Brimful of fury: Irfan Aslam reviews ‘Still We Sing: Voices on Violence against Women’

‘I see Murugan as language’: Writer Kala Krishnan on her new mythological fiction, ‘Mahasena’

Book on Mughal art and culture explores the dynasty’s rich aesthetic legacy

New India Foundation announces fellowships for translation

Health books that help us breathe, eat, live right

Malcolm Gladwell on his new narrative style in The Bomber Mafia | The Hindu On Books podcast

Learn about all sorts of leaves, from broad banana to thorny cacti

‘The Hunt for Mount Everest’ review: The giant among pygmies

‘Rajinikanth: A Life’ review: The many lives of a superstar

‘Space and Beyond, Professional Voyage of K. Kasturirangan’ review: Indian space odyssey through the eyes of a pioneer

The spirit of Rumi lives on in his ‘Masnavi’

Luminous ladies: Abdullah Khan reviews ‘The Wise Woman and Other Stories’ by Mannu Bhandari, trs Vidya Pradhan

The beautiful moments: Shuma Raha reviews Sunjeev Sahota’s ‘China Room’

‘A Begum & A Rani’ narrates lesser-known stories from the lives of Rani Lakshmibai and Begum Hazrat Mahal

Printable version | Aug 14, 2021 5:51:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/sunday-quiz-aug-15-comics-and-books-easy-like-sunday-morning/article35908634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY