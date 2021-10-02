Sunday Quiz | Asterix Comics

1. When Asterix and Obelix come to India in Asterix and the Magic Carpet along with fakir ‘Watziznehm’ to help rescue princess Orinjade, they run into trouble when they face opposition from ‘Hoodunnit’, the scheming Grand Vizier and his henchman. While flying on the magic carpet they are rudely stopped mid journey by the henchman. Recognising him, Watziznehm shouts out the henchman’s name to which Obelix responds, “Not out I’m afraid.” What is the name of the henchman, which is a reference to a sports term that you would hear whenever an excited player turns towards the umpire?