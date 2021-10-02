Sunday Quiz | Asterix Comics
Sunday Quiz | Asterix Comics
In the end, it is impossible not to become what others believe you are: Julius Caesar
Sunday Quiz | Asterix Comics
1. On October 3, 52 BC, Vercingetorix the leader of the Arveni tribe, who united the Gauls in their revolt against Roman forces, finally surrendered. This brought an end to the battle of Alesia and the Gallic wars. Legend has it that Vercingetorix rode his fully adorned horse right up to his rival leader, dismounted, stripped himself of his armour and sat down at his opponent’s feet. This is alluded to repeatedly in the Asterix comics, although it shows him literally throwing his swords on the rival’s feet causing pain. Who was the Emperor at whose feet the brave Gaul surrendered?
1. When Asterix and Obelix come to India in Asterix and the Magic Carpet along with fakir ‘Watziznehm’ to help rescue princess Orinjade, they run into trouble when they face opposition from ‘Hoodunnit’, the scheming Grand Vizier and his henchman. While flying on the magic carpet they are rudely stopped mid journey by the henchman. Recognising him, Watziznehm shouts out the henchman’s name to which Obelix responds, “Not out I’m afraid.” What is the name of the henchman, which is a reference to a sports term that you would hear whenever an excited player turns towards the umpire?
1. In a scene in Asterix and Switzerland, one of the Swiss men beats up a Roman soldier and then dresses his wounds. When asked why, he says, “We look after all combatants whatever their nationality.” This is a reference to a certain entity that has its origins and logo design associated with the country. What entity is being referred to in the comic panel?
1. We meet the character Anticlimax in Asterix in Britain and he is from Oxbrigienses, a fictional tribe which is skilled in a particular sport. The name is a portmanteau, which refers to two actual entities that have been locked in a battle over that very sport for more than 160 years. What are the two entities and what sport is the tribe skilled at?
1. Olaf Timandahaf is the Viking chieftain from Scandinavia who kidnaps Justforkix in Asterix and the Normans. In the film adaption, he has a wife, and a daughter who marries Justforkix. Both their names refer to two very famous products from the same country. The wife’s name refers to a company named after its founder and the village he is from, while the daughter is named after a pop group whose name is an acronym derived from its four founders. What are their names?
1. There are multiple theories for this age-old mystery, which historians believe has been this way since 9 BCE. One theory blames an errant cannonball fired by Napoleon’s Army, another blames Muhammad Sa'im al-Dahr who did this in an act of iconoclasm. Though we may never get to know the truth the Asterix comics gives us the theory that this particular oddity exists in the real world because Obelix wanted a better view of the Pyramids. What interesting issue is this about?
1. In Asterix and the Black Gold, Julius Caesar sends a secret agent called Dubbelosix to infiltrate the Gauls. The agent communicates using a fly which spies on the characters like a bug, and even has a folding chariot full of secret devices. The character is drawn to resemble an actor, who at that time was the most famous secret agent onscreen, and the name is a homage to the number of times this actor officially played the character onscreen. Which actor is Dubbelosix modelled on?
1. This character’s name in French is ‘Assurancetourix’ or in some translations ‘Malacoustix’, while his German name ‘Troubadix’ is a pun on the word ‘troubadour’, a minstrel of the Middle Ages. His name in Hindi is ‘Gavaiyañbesurix’ (one who sings out of tune) and in Bengali, ‘Kawlorobix’ (raising a racket about nothing) and a fantastic translator suggests that in Tamil it could be ‘Abaswaramix’. Which apparently annoying but lovable character is this?
1. Asterix in Belgium, published in 1980, was the last story penned by original creator René Goscinny. The story revolves around the Gauls and Belgians trying to prove who is braver. Finally Caesar himself shows up to judge them. On Pg.31 his arrival is announced by two gentlemen in colourful costumes who say ‘To be precise Culius Jaesar has arrived in Gelbium’. Interestingly only this panel is drawn in different style, which is an homage to a famous Belgian cartoonist. Who are these two characters?
1. In Asterix and the Chariot Race, published in 2017, the story revolves around a race endorsed by Julius Caesar who wants to show off the excellent condition of Roman roads. Obelix and Asterix take part too, but their biggest rival is a masked Roman charioteer, who we eventually discover is Caesar himself, trying to cheat. What was the name of the masked rider, which interestingly should make you think of masks immediately now?