Sudha Murty’s new book to be released on April 23

As a little girl, Sudha Murty says she was fascinated by onions. “I enjoyed the taste and would wonder at its many layers,” Sudha said ahead of the launch of her latest novel, How the Onion Got its Layers (Puffin Books). “I noticed my mother shedding tears whenever she peeled and cut them. The bulb was an essential part of our vegetable list. As I grew, so did my imagination about the onion.”

The book will be launched on World Book Day, April 23 in e-book and audio-book format. How the Onion Got Its Layers is the second book following How the Sea Became Salty in Sudha’s Little Chapter book series. Sudha says the book is perfect for emerging readers. “During this lockdown, let us stay safe and at home. Let us use this time to do something new or learn something.”

An MTech in computer science, Sudha is now the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She has written nearly three dozen books in Kannada and English encompassing all genres including novels, technical books, travelogues, collections of short stories and non-fiction pieces.

How the Onion Got Its Layers is dedicated to all weavers “who have spun magical tales over time,” says Sudha whose simple story opens up a world of colourful illustrations and artworks.

Freelance artist and illustrator, Priyanka Pachpande, who has passed out of Srishti Institute of Art Design and Technology in 2018, was excited to do the illustrations for Sudha’s novel. “When Penguin asked me to do illustrations for this book, it initially felt surreal,” says Priyanka. “I could not believe I was going to illustrate a book written by Sudha Murty. We are all her fans in my family. I did two dozen illustrations. The narrative was exciting and the royal storyline gave me a canvas to imagine the colours and visuals.”

Priyanka wanted to rely on her natural style of art, with her own instincts of colour and form. “I enjoy working with colours and moods as an artist. I used colour to build moods. The narrative required a certain sense of privilege and royalty to come through as it is about the whims of a princess,” says Priyanka who used different types of fabrics including bandni and zari as inspiration. “I wanted to make sure there was diversity in the elements of the book.”

Priyanka created certain traits to delineate the characters. “I would like to thank the art director, Devangana Dash for the fantastic job she did with the layout.”

The world of Beena

The Kingdom of Ullas is prosperous. The subjects are happy. The farmers have bumper crops. The king and queen, however are unhappy. They long to have a child. Learning of a place in the forest where a goddess grants boons, the royal couple approach her and pray for a child. The goddess appears in a flash of green light and promises the king and queen that they would have a beautiful, loving daughter.

The goddess says their daughter will demand a new dress every day. The queen gives birth to a beautiful girl, Beena, who is the cynosure of all eyes. As she grows up, her demand for a new dress every day is initially accepted. The king and queen get her the best of silks, cotton and wool in all colours present in nature from all the tailors in the kingdom. When Beena’s wants see no end, the king and queen ask her to meet the goddess in the forest. How the goddess deals with Beena’s needs and reveals her secret forms the rest of the story.