When pangs of partition still hurt

February 25, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated February 26, 2023 02:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Author Geetanjali Shree’s session on ‘The Making of a Masterpiece’ at The Hindu Lit for Life 2023 on Saturday was punctured with sporadic laughter and applause as she spoke about how the word ‘masterpiece’ made her uncomfortable.

“The Booker did not make me a writer. I feel wonderful that it happened and that Hindi was the first South Asian language to receive this honour. However, literature is about quiet and not about the hype and the celebrity culture,” she said, while in conversation with dancer and writer Anita Ratnam on the second day of the event.

The acclaimed Hindi author who won the International Booker Prize in 2022 for her book Tomb of Sand spoke about the need to translate more Indian literature into its multiple indigenous languages instead of turning to English as the only language for translations. She had not physically met Daisy Rockwell who translated her Ret Samadhi into Tomb of Sand, she said. “The gods had destined it. You could make a book out of the emails that we sent back and forth. I was made to analyse my own work,” the author said.

Wounds from the past

Ms. Shree also spoke about how the Partition still feels relevant to much of North India, although many people may not have personally experienced it. “The Partition ideally should promote both sides working effectively. However, this word has taken on a negative connotation. It has divided and left a wound. While some people belong to both sides, others belong to neither,” she said.

Actor and author Deepti Naval also explored the subject of the Partition in her talk that preceded Ms. Shree’s session. She reminisced how her father had insisted on taking her and her sister to various sites of war as they were growing up, in order to understand its deep impact on both India and Pakistan.

The author, who was speaking to The Hindu Magazine editor Rosella Stephen about her book A Country Called Childhood, said that as children, she and others around her would often watch Sabre jets flying above their terraces with awe. “We did not realise what the war meant,” she said.

Poetic autobiography

Having grown up in a secular household, Ms. Naval said that her family had made no fuss about learning and practising different faiths. She knew and understood about the Partition when their family home, with its elegant courtyard and staircases leading nowhere — the Chandravali house in Amritsar — became a point of tussle between Hindu and Muslim groups during the Partition.

Her book talks about her childhood in a manner which is not purely autobiographical, Ms. Naval said, noting that she had delved deep into her life in a fashion that was almost poetic.

The writer also spoke about fractures in familial relationships, early friends from different caste and class backgrounds as well as her years abroad in New York before returning to India and becoming a leading actress in the parallel cinema movement.