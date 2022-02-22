Stories set in the future

A recap of dystopian fiction to mark Sinclair Lewis's 137th birth anniversary this month

The pandemic and the lingering uncertainty; fear and dehumanising violence; restrictions and mob lynching, control and conformity, controversies and divisive politics, natural disasters and destruction — we are living through this turmoil. And, there is an eerie sense of familiarity. What we are experiencing is what we may have already read in dystopian fiction, the genre that draws from life and mirrors elements of society, environment, religion, politics, technology and more. Penguin Random House has reported a massive increase in the sales of George Orwell's 1984 and Sinclair Lewis's It Can't Happen Here in recent years. The books are back in prominence given their growing relevance in the socio-political climate sweeping the world today. From Lewis or Orwell to Ray Bradbury ( Fahrenheit 451), Margaret Atwood ( The Handmaid's Tale), Aldous Huxley ( Brave New World), J.G. Ballard ( The Drowned World), Earnest Cline ( Ready Player One) and others — all wrote about societies' dark timelines and undersides and warned against looming tragedies. They showed the world as it was — as frightening it was going to be. Their imagination could foresee the injustices, people becoming insensitive to violence, surveillance and indoctrination reaching new levels. British author George Orwell is known for his profound examination of the dangers of totalitarian rule. His Animal Farm (1945) and 1984 (published in 1949), talk about propaganda and the manipulation of historical and political narratives, suppression of individualistic thinking and feelings, estrangement from one's own identity and living in a constant state of anxiety and fear.

American author and playwright Sinclair Lewis preceded him with his critical views of American capitalism and materialism in the interwar period. Dystopian fiction, however, dates back much further. Among the early novels are Samuel Butler's Erewhon (1872), a satire on Victorian society , set as an adventure story in a fictional country. The Fixed Period (1882) by Anthony Trollope is set in 1980 and narrated in first person as memoirs of the first President of a fictional island near New Zealand, freed from British sovereignty, where forced euthanasia at 67 is advocated for all to set up a fair and practical Government. Yevgeni Zamyatin’s We, written in 1920-21, is a satire on life in the middle of a jungle encased in glass and occupied by humans with numeric names and wearing identical uniforms. In the plot, the ruler of this futuristic State directs citizens to undergo an operation to destroy the part of the brain that controls imagination and passion. Though fictional, it was interpreted to be hostile towards the Marxist-Leninist worldview and its distribution was banned in Russia. The first English translation of the novel was published in 1924. The Trial is one of Franz Kafka's major works, published posthumously in 1925, a decade after it was written. It is about a man charged with an unnamed crime and prosecuted by a remote inaccessible authority. The surreal story depicts a mindless bureaucracy, the anxieties and sense of alienation of the modern age and the ordinary peoples' struggle against an unreasoning authority.

Sinclair Lewis punctured American complacency with his best-known novels such as Main Street (1920), criticising the restrictive conformity and narrow-mindedness of small-town life. His Babbit — that completes a century — is a study of Americans whose individuality is lost in the conundrum of business deals. Arrowsmith (1925) is a satire on the medical profession and the frustration of scientific ideals. Lewis became the first American writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1930. Five years later, he published It Can't Happen Here, the tale of a fragile democracy and how fascism could take hold in America with the rise of a U.S. dictator similar to how Adolf Hitler gained power. The novel remains important in contemporary times with its uncanny parallels to the COVID-19 crisis and the rise of Republican leader Donald Trump. The thrill in dystopian novels is riveting. But the dystopian future threatening to break the proletariat dreams is scary.