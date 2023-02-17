Stories of empathy on public health, children with special needs and palliative care

February 17, 2023 08:30 am | Updated February 16, 2023 10:31 pm IST

Narratives of illness, disability, and care can give us a deep understanding of the context and circumstances of people’s lives. Such understanding can help to enhance societal support for patients and families. Three recent books cast a light on the areas of public health, disability, and palliative care.

In This Kind of Child: The ‘Disability’ Story, K. Srilata brings together the voices of persons with special needs, their families and caregivers in a collection of first-person accounts, short stories, and interviews. Any parent with a child who ‘doesn’t fit’ into the school system is likely to have heard the uncomfortable phrase ‘this kind of child’, which is actually a form of labelling. Unfortunately, in India, any accommodation for those with special needs are turned into a matter of discretion based on sympathy and saviourism. It should be a matter of legitimate rights and systematic adjustments of the environment in educational institutions, workplaces, transport, and public spaces, empowering persons with ‘disabilities’ to live full and productive lives, as independently as possible, in the midst of society.

“In the charity model,” writes K. Srilata, “it is the person with the disability who comes to be seen as ‘the problem’, as ‘helpless’, as needing care, sympathy, and protection.” She quotes the Union of the Physically Impaired Against Segregation which declared in 1976, “In our view it is society which disables physically impaired people. Disability is something which is imposed on top of our impairments, by the way we are unnecessarily isolated and excluded from full participation in society.” Both the charity model and the medical model should be replaced by a social model of acceptance.

Reflective lens

In her memoir of a lifetime of medical practice, A Luxury Called Health: A Doctor’s Journey Through the Art, the Science, and the Trickery of Medicine, physician Kavery Nambisan turns a reflective lens upon the medical profession itself.

After medical training in England, Nambisan began her career in a hospital in Mokama, a small town in Bihar. “It is best known as the home of dacoity in and outside the State… an unpredictable world of violence and peace, of Bhumihars and bonded labour, child brides, courteous men with guns strapped at the waist, the trusting and the untrustful.”

Nambisan writes about seeing a peculiar kind of epidemic, one that disproportionately seemed to affect young married women: an epidemic of burns, “as common as gunshot injuries, and more tragic.” These are medico-legal cases, but invariably, the story that is presented to the authorities is that a stove burst had caused the burns. “Why were the victims of burns young, married women every time,” wonders Nambisan with heavy irony, “And why did the stoves not burst when an unmarried daughter of the house or an older woman cooked?”

Round the clock attention

Pain and palliative care are the subject of Walk with the Weary, the autobiography of palliative care pioneer Dr. M.R. Rajagopal. Rajagopal’s own life story takes only a few brief chapters. At the age of three, he was sent to live in a village with his grandparents because his father had wanted a daughter instead. This early sense of being unwanted stays with him.

Growing up in the years after Independence – “hope was in the air” – he realises that society has a responsibility to help those who need it. A kind librarian lets him borrow multiple books on every visit. He discovers Gandhi’s autobiography, and through it, he discovers something in himself: “He taught me not to turn away when something needed to be done and I had the power to try.”

Seeing the unbearable pain of a cousin with cancer, he senses gaps in conventional medical education. Medical students learn to build a “wall of indifference.”

He discovers his life’s vocation when Morris, a Bangladeshi cook, is brought to the hospital after a gas cylinder explosion. When the patient is better, he comes to meet the doctor. “You almost destroyed me,” he says. The young doctor learns his first lesson: his patient deserved relief from his pain, not in small doses, but round the clock. Rajagopal remembers that the primary duty of care is “to cure sometimes, relieve often, and comfort always.” With the help of early volunteers and supporters, a small community comes together to start an organisation for pain and palliative care.

Long road of advocacy

On the long road of advocacy, Rajagopal learns the value of persistence. Help comes from all corners. A former student, now a civil servant, gets him a licence. Dr Ghori, a pharmacologist whose son is ill, petitions the High Court for morphine to be made available to all those who need it. Dr Yusuf Hamied of Cipla helps make it available at an affordable price. Palliative care advocate David Joranson joins the campaign for amendment of narcotics legislation so that patients can get pain relief.

Sheer determination drives individuals and civil society organisations to do what they do. In 2008, Kerala becomes the first State in a low and middle income country to notify and operationalise a State policy on palliative care. Each primary health care centre in Kerala now has a trained palliative care nurse; every bed-bound patient is visited at least once a month; catheters are changed at home. Healthcare costs for families have reduced. Yet, as Rajagopal points out, there is a long way to go. The per capita consumption of medical morphine is only 1.67 mg in Kerala (and the national average only 0.11 mg) while it is 241 mg in the U.K. and the global average is 6.27 mg. Further, the medical profession needs to do more in terms of pain management, end of life care, and attitude, ethics and communication, both with patients and families. Rajagopal shares many stories. Each one, irrespective of the outcome, is a story of hope. Karthi Chechi, 72, is a single mother with oral cancer. The staff think she is estranged from her only daughter, but when they telephone the daughter, they find that she just has no money for bus fare. They arrange the money. The daughter comes. “They hugged each other and cried for a long time.”

Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta is in the IAS.