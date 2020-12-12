Stop thief: Zac O’Yeah reviews Gautam S. Mengle’s ‘Intersections’ and three other thrillers published by Westland

Four crime novels that could do with a dose of steroids

Boldly kickstarting two new imprints, Westland has simultaneously launched four crime novels by three debutants — Gautam S. Mengle and Gabriel Khan are mentored by veteran crime reporter S. Hussain Zaidi, and Jigs Ashar by pulp-master Ravi Subramanian. The outcome may turn out to be a market success since these paperbacks are eminently suitable for newcomers to the genre — they are nicely cosy, asexual bordering on neutered, and largely non-violent, save for the sporadic creepy moment.

To the latter category belong the horrific hangovers as portrayed by Mengle in Intersections, which features API Mhatre, a policeman driven to drink by inner demons. He wakes up “sprawled out on the floor somewhere between the bathroom and the living room, with no memory of how he had ended up there. The fact that he was facing away from the bathroom indicated that he had been on his way back after relieving himself, and the absence of any bruises on his body signified that he had not fallen, or not fallen hard.”

Except for such perturbing deductive moments, there are few thrills because Mengle attempts to portray police work realistically: “A city like Mumbai, with its horrendous traffic and bad roads, had next to nil scope for high-speed chases.” Interrogations are sedate, unlike the lock-up torture in movies, while “shootouts had ended with the encounter era.” He claims that the “average policeman spends hours of his professional life filling out paperwork or on patrol duty so boring and monotonous that it can hardly be described,” and yet the crime reporter in Mengle persists with his purpose “to present a more accurate depiction of policing”.

Gangs of Mumbai

Does this make for dull reading? Yes, but… While as a novel Intersections veers towards the pedantic, it shows, importantly, how policing rests increasingly not on hardware like handguns but on software such as WhatsApp, for information-sharing, and Truecaller to pinpoint nexuses between history-sheeters.

Even though a non-thrilling thriller, Intersections can’t be ignored as it belongs to the fairly unexplored genre within Indian pulp — police procedurals. Generally speaking, procedurals show teamwork, so rather than focusing on a hero, plots revolve around squads. Mengle describes CCTV “reverse tracking”, SIM-tracing and trawling through CDRs (whatever those are), which aren’t quite as entertaining as the 1950s procedurals in which cops pounded pavements and staked out dingy dens — remember McBain’s 87th Precinct series?

Where Intersections fails more seriously is in Mengle’s attempts to insert emotions. Sensitive episodes are mostly reduced to hammy ho-humming in overplayed Bollywood style, socially distanced romantic scenes, characters robotically stating how they’re scared — none of which automatically builds interest.

More satisfactorily for wham-bam-thank-u-ma’am bibliophiles, another Zaidi protégé, Khan, tells of Mumbai gang wars spilling over to Bangkok (vaguely based on true events) in his Assassins. The plot follows multiple Indian assassins descending on the Thai capital to take down a don: one gunman is sent by a rival gangster, another is an undercover encounter specialist from Mumbai police, there’s a feminist hitwoman hired by corporates, and a government-sanctioned extradition team.

Obviously, it’s hard to remember who’s who among the huge cast since they’re sketchily drawn. But to Khan’s credit, the contrived dramatic symmetry (reminiscent of multi-player virtual shootouts) propels readers towards the finale, making Assassins the perfect airport read while waiting, say, to board one’s delayed/ cancelled flight to Thailand.

Wild goose chase

A competing list marketed under the edgy heading ‘Shortz’ is described by Subramanian (in his foreword) as “thrillers on steroids. There isn’t a slow moment…” Such tall claims make for a promising start to Ashar’s A Brutal Hand and the chapters

are indeed rarely longer than a page or three, living up to the series title. Unfortunately, this doesn’t make the pace racy. Instead, the descriptive space shrinks: we barely enter a scene before we’re out of it, character development is naught, locations are hazy, whilst the novice novelist is so prone to jumping the gun that important plot points remain underdeveloped. I’m left with a feeling of being taken on a wild goose chase or force-fed shaggy-dog food.

Besides, Ashar is a banker and unsurprisingly his take on Mumbai reads as if he’s auditing municipal infrastructure ahead of a master plan upgrade. Such as when a chawl is introduced as a “residential building unique to Mumbai, especially the

northern and central parts, constructed in the early 1900s to provide affordable housing”, or, in Wikipediatric manner, “Bombay Government Hospital, founded in the early 1900s, is located in the central suburb of Parel in Mumbai. With more than 500 resident doctors and 2,200 beds, it is one of the biggest”.

Ashar also released Insomnia, a Gothic horror cliché. The lone link is that both novels deal with psychiatric cases. But they lack psychological insight, so maybe Ashar should have first taken the aforementioned steroids before putting pen to paper.

Intersections; Gautam S. Mengle, Westland, ₹399

Assassins; Gabriel Khan, Westland, ₹399

A Brutal Hand; Ravi Subramanian & Jigs Ashar, Westland, ₹250

Insomnia, Ravi Subramanian & Jigs Ashar, Westland, ₹250

The reviewer’s latest thriller is Tropical Detective.