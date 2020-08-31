Sreemoyee’s reading list for the week

Author of Faraway Music, Sita’s Curse and more, Sreemoyee Piu Kundu has also been named a United Nations Women’s Young Achiever for Literature. Here she shares with us her Reading List recommendations

Na Hanyate by Maitreyi Devi

I have been going back to thejoy of reading books in my mother tongue and recently relished this novel penned in 1974 by Maitreyi Devi, which earned her the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1976. It is a sweeping tapestry of ill-fated, young love between the author herself and Romanian philosopher Mircea Elidae, under the watchful eyes of Maitreyi Devi’s father — a towering patriarch — when she was all of 16 and he, 23. Na Hanyate(It Does Not Die) was written by the author after Elidae penned La Nuit Bengali (titled Bengal Nights in English) which presented a fictionalised account of their shortlived affair. I read it now again with a new pair of eyes, a deeper feminist message and a much bolder social commentary on women.

The Collected Poems of Octavio Paz (1957-1987) I have started on The Collected Poems by Nobel laureate and Latin America’s foremost poet, Octavio Paz. A sensualist and a humanist, Paz’s book marks a landmark bilingual powerhouse of all the poetry he has published since 1952, the year of his premier long poem, Sunstone (Piedra de Sol) was first published.

“I am where I was: I walk behind the murmur,

footsteps within me, heard with my eyes,

the murmur is in the mind, I am my footsteps,

I hear the voices that I think,

the voices that think me as as I think them.

I am the shadow my words cast.”

Lines like this will haunt me forever.

Why Men Rape: An Undercover Investigation by Tara Kaushal

The only book new book I read during lockdown. Tara conducted an extensive undercover investigation to understand the socio-psychological reasons that make up the mind of a rapist. She chose nine men from different regions, religions and socio-economic backgrounds and visited them in their homes to interview them and their family members. . Pacy and fiercely sharp, this work of non-fiction is a brave debut.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are reading at metro@thehindu.co.in.