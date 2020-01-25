Sneha Pamneja wins Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize for ‘Tiffin’

Graphic designer Sneha Pamneja was awarded this year’s Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival for designing the cover of Tiffin: Authentic Recipes Celebrating India’s Regional Cuisine.

Pamneja was felicitated with a trophy and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh on Friday by the jury comprising writer-politician Shashi Tharoor, JLF director and author Namita Gokhale, and columnist and novelist Shobhaa De, for designing a “visually arresting and impactful” cover.

The book is written by Sonal Ved and published by Roli books.

“The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize is dedicated to understanding, appreciating and showcasing the aesthetics of visual values and design in publishing. It has been a privilege to be associated with this important award and to have observed it grow from strength to strength. The winning cover this year, ‘Tiffin’, designed by Sneha Pamneja communicates the theme and essence of the book with immediacy and charm,” Gokhale said.

In addition to the winning book cover, three more designers were given special jury awards to recognise their contribution in designing their book covers.

These included designers Samya Arif and Amit Malhotra for “Hijabistan” (HarperCollins), Saurav Das for “Hicky’s Bengal Gazette” (Westland), and Gaurav Saini for “Line on Fire: Ceasefire violations and India-Pakistan escalation dynamics” (Oxford University Press).