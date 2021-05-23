Books

Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book

(Stay up to date on new book releases, reviews, and more with The Hindu On Books newsletter. Subscribe here.)

Pop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audiobook, Billie Eilish: In Her Own Words.

The book includes never-before-seen photos of Eilish from childhood, including one of her at the piano singing into a child’s tape recorder.

The audiobook features Eilish telling stories about her first release, Ocean Eyes and talking about the special relationship she has with fans.

“It’s funny like, I think a lot of people think that when Ocean Eyes came out, suddenly I was a superstar and quit everything and just became like famous... and it did not work like that at all,” she told Reuters.

“Yeah, my life stayed the same for a while. I was still dancing hours and hours and hours a day. And I was in choir still and I was doing all the same things I did. I was in circus class,” she said.

“But to me it was huge and it was like the biggest moment of my life,” she added.

In 2020 Eilish became the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song, following in the footsteps of such stars as Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

The 19-year-old’s debut album topped the Billboard 200 charts in 2015 and was the most streamed of 2019. This year Eilish won the Grammy for Record of the Year for ‘everything i wanted.’

The book will be released on May 11.

Comments
Related Articles

‘The Mystery of the Parsee Lawyer: Arthur Conan Doyle, George Edalji and the Foreigner in the English Village’ review: When the creator of Sherlock Holmes stepped in to solve a real-life case

‘Making Excellence a Habit: The Secret to Building a World-Class Healthcare System in India’ review: Always on call, a doctor’s life

‘India and Asian Geopolitics: The Past, Present’ review: India in a changing world

The gospel according to the women: Latha Anantharaman reviews Jeet Thayil’s ‘Names of the Women’

‘Blindness’ by José Saramago

I’m attracted to the ways in which the mysteries of water parallel the secrets of the human experience: An Yu

Akash Verma lets his readers decide

Anita Nair’s latest story ‘Why I Killed My Husband’ can be heard in her own voice

Now I follow the Pegan Diet: Dr Mark Hyman

Andrew Cuomo discloses he could earn $5.1 million from book on pandemic leadership

Philip Roth biography, pulled last month, has new publisher

Eminent Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan is no more

‘Born a Muslim: Some Truths about Islam in India’ review: A sense of disillusionment

‘The Forts of Rajasthan’ review: Sonar Kella and other forts

‘Republic of Hindutva: How the Sangh is Reshaping Indian Democracy’ review: Ways and means to navigate a democratic and social polity

Old flames: There’s more to fire than just the role it plays in cooking

Setting them free: Review of ‘A Red-necked Green Bird’ by Ambai, trs G.J.V. Prasad

When the sky poured acid: Review of ‘How Beautiful We Were’ by Imbolo Mbue

She’s leaving home: Review of Jhumpa Lahiri’s ‘Whereabouts’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2021 8:27:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/singer-billie-eilish-gives-intimate-account-of-her-life-in-new-book/article34625645.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY