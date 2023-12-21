Sight and sound: The Bollywood narrative and its influencing power

December 21, 2023 08:30 am | Updated December 20, 2023 10:32 pm IST

At the 75th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival last year, when the spotlight was on India, which was also celebrating 75 years of its independence, actor Deepika Padukone talked about the incredible journey of Indian cinema. “I truly believe there will come a day when India won’t have to be at Cannes, but Cannes will be in India,” she said, underlining the popularity of Indian cinema making inroads into the global mainstream consciousness.

When thespian Raj Kapoor’s films of the 1940s to 1960 (Anari, Barsaat, Awaara, Sangam, Teesri Kasam, Mera Naam Joker) combined social messaging and entertainment and became huge hits in the USSR, South Asia, Africa and China, people the world over became aware about Indians and their values. In that sense, Indian cinema ‘Bollywoodised’ by Hindi movies has constantly fed into peoples’ thoughts and hearts, and has remained one of the most dominating feature of our cultural landscape, with successive superstars (Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan) taking over.

Dreams on celluloid

It can be an interesting exercise to understand whether movies shape society or vice-versa, but films do reflect dreams of a people. Javed Akhtar once described films as “reflecting the desires, hopes, values and traditions; not the real reflection of what is happening.”

The joy and wonder of all that we know about Bollywood comes from the visual medium of which it is a part. But there is lot of literature too that provides a fascinating insight into the industry. Many writers have done extensive research to understand the influence of Indian movies, produced at the rate of 1,500 a year for the millions of Indians who go to the cinema for entertainment.

Bollywood is not just entertainment; it experiments with different genres and often sets storytelling trends —sometimes controversial. The colours, trends, and seasons of show business inspire fashion, rituals and traditions and connect the films with audiences in the subcontinent and beyond.

The Bollywood mould

That’s what Sunny Singh’s A Bollywood State of Mind (2023) talks about; how Indian cinema binds hearts and minds across the world even as social and political landscapes change. Singh’s journey across five continents in 50 years exposed her to the hold of Indian cinema around the globe. It did not matter whether she was in Dakar, Marrakesh or New York; the excitement of her family members to gather around the VHS and watch a popular movie or discuss it post-viewing never waned.

She tracks modern cinema and how every new movie’s release heightened the anticipation. Listening to film songs on the radio and memorising them, wearing clothes inspired by on-screen actors, choosing their moralities to even determining enemies and friends, everything was cast in Bollywood mould.

Jerry Pinto has edited an anthology, The Greatest Show on Earth: Writings on Bollywood (2018), which establishes the deep impact of Hindi films with essays by Saadat Hasan Manto, Bhisham Sahni, R.K. Narayan, Ismat Chughtai, Suketu Mehta, Salman Rushdie, Dev Anand and many others. They write about stars and the team that helps in the making of a film, how movies tweak our vocabulary for the moment, open up our fashion sense and fill us with undefined longing. The book also make a case for social and responsible cinema.

In The Melodramatic Public: Film Form and Spectatorship in Indian Cinema (2010), Ravi Vasudevan explores the way audiences engage with socio-political issues and the role played by cinema in the light of new economic reforms, consumer cultures and digital technologies in a globalised world.

Love and cinema

There is an interesting analysis by Shrayana Bhattacharya in Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence (2021), in which she maps the economic and personal trajectories of a diverse group of women, divided by class but unified in fandom. Analysing their job profiles, desires, prayers, affairs and rivalries, the book talks about how steadfastly each of them search for intimacy and independence by embracing Shah Rukh Khan. It allows them brief respite from their struggles for freedom and income. Whether it is Manju’s boredom in Rampur or Gold’s anger at having to compete with western women for male attention in Delhi’s nightclubs, or Zahira’s break from domestic abuse in Ahmedabad, Bhattacharya explores what Indian women think about men, money, movies, beauty, helplessness and love.

Nirmal Kumar and Preeti Chaturvedi take a look at the narrowing distinction between alternative and mainstream cinema. In Brave New Bollywood (2014), the authors discuss the established rules in Bollywood and how they are being challenged and boundaries pushed as the audiences’ love, loyalty, craze and commitment to Hindi movies remains tight, despite the ups and downs seen at the box-office.

There are several other books including 50 Films that Changed Bollywood (2016) by Shubhra Gupta, 100 Bollywood Films (2005) by Rachael Dwyer, Bollywood: The Indian Cinema Story (2001) by Nasreen Munni Kabir that highlight the ways Bollywood films have changed the masses and how viewers’ reactions have turned movies into international successes.

From epics like Raja Harishchandra to classics like Pyasa, Guide and Mother India, the silent movie Pushpak to action film Sholay, popular contemporary love stories such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge have raised the profile and popularity of Bollywood movies. Books have highlighted their cultural influence, impact and timelessness. As Anupama Chopra writes in First Day First Show (2011), Bollywood is a passion and a shared national conversation.

