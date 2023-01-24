  • In  A Matter of the Heart: Education in India (Westland Books), a collection of essays, the CEO of the Azim Premji Foundation, Anurag Behar, takes readers to schools in the remote villages of the country where the right to education is in constant struggle with the need for survival. 
  • Based on their experience of mentoring students, Mukesh Sud and Priyank Narayan have come up with six things required to succeed at work in their book,  Leapfrog: Six Practices to Thrive at Work (India Viking). It includes grit, patience, humility and discipline. A good worker also nudges oneself to make better choices, they argue. 
  • When a 40-something film professor returns to her alma mater to teach, it is more than her unsettling emotions that are drawn to the fore in Rebecca Makkai’s  I Have Some Questions For You (Fleet). 
  • In  Hell Bent (Gollancz), the sequel to the paranormal fantasy novel  Ninth House, Yale University students Alex Stern and Pamela Dawes must break every rule to save their friend from purgatory. 