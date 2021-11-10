Shortlist announced for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2021

10 November 2021 13:41 IST

The six shortlisted books provide creative insights into the history of India

The shortlist for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2021 has been announced. The fourth edition of the prize presented by New India Foundation has six books on the shortlist, selected from a longlist of 12. One of the most prestigious literary awards, the prize celebrates high-quality non-fiction on modern and contemporary India from writers of all nationalities. Building on New India Foundation’s mission of sponsoring research and writing, the prize carries a cash award of ₹15 lakh and a citation.

The six shortlisted books this year provide creative insights into the history of India — its diversity, difference, heterogeneity, and the very idea of the nation state. The selected books are: The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj (Fourth Estate, HarperCollins Publishers); India’s First Dictatorship: The Emergency, 1975-77 by Christophe Jaffrelot & Pratinav Anil (HarperCollins Publishers): Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism by Dinyar Patel (Harvard University Press); Gandhi in the Gallery: The Art of Disobedience by Sumathi Ramaswamy (Roli Books); The Coolie’s Great War: Indian Labour in a Global Conflict 1914-1921 by Radhika Singha (HarperCollins Publishers); Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi by Vinay Sitapati (Penguin Random House).

This year’s NIF jury includes political scientist and author Niraja Gopal Jayal (Chair), entrepreneur and author Nandan Nilekani; historian and author Srinath Raghavan; historian and author Nayanjot Lahiri; and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal. Commenting on the shortlist, the jury said: “We hear that COVID has created many challenges for the publishing industry, but our book prize Jury didn’t confront any consequences. Narrowing down to the six-book shortlist from our longlist of twelve books was very hard because so many of the books captured unique and diverse angles of modern India. This shortlist is an intellectual feast of non-fiction reading.”

Advertising

Advertising

The winner will be announced on December 1, 2021.