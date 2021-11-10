Announcement Books

Shortlist announced for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2021

The shortlist for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2021 has been announced. The fourth edition of the prize presented by New India Foundation has six books on the shortlist, selected from a longlist of 12. One of the most prestigious literary awards, the prize celebrates high-quality non-fiction on modern and contemporary India from writers of all nationalities. Building on New India Foundation’s mission of sponsoring research and writing, the prize carries a cash award of ₹15 lakh and a citation.

The six shortlisted books this year provide creative insights into the history of India — its diversity, difference, heterogeneity, and the very idea of the nation state. The selected books are: The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country by Ashutosh Bhardwaj (Fourth Estate, HarperCollins Publishers); India’s First Dictatorship: The Emergency, 1975-77 by Christophe Jaffrelot & Pratinav Anil (HarperCollins Publishers): Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism by Dinyar Patel (Harvard University Press); Gandhi in the Gallery: The Art of Disobedience by Sumathi Ramaswamy (Roli Books); The Coolie’s Great War: Indian Labour in a Global Conflict 1914-1921 by Radhika Singha (HarperCollins Publishers); Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi by Vinay Sitapati (Penguin Random House).

This year’s NIF jury includes political scientist and author Niraja Gopal Jayal (Chair), entrepreneur and author Nandan Nilekani; historian and author Srinath Raghavan; historian and author Nayanjot Lahiri; and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal. Commenting on the shortlist, the jury said: “We hear that COVID has created many challenges for the publishing industry, but our book prize Jury didn’t confront any consequences. Narrowing down to the six-book shortlist from our longlist of twelve books was very hard because so many of the books captured unique and diverse angles of modern India. This shortlist is an intellectual feast of non-fiction reading.”

The winner will be announced on December 1, 2021.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Literary Review
Related Articles

India must remain safe for diversity

Amitav Ghosh on capitalism, climate change and a planet in crisis | The Hindu On Books podcast

‘To move or not to move?’ How migration across regions generates greater economic benefits

Books that guide you to cope with challenging situations in life

Himali Singh Soin: ‘Writing a book is an act of democracy’

The Hindu Lit for Life is back

‘A Forgotten Ambassador in Cairo: The Life and Times of Syud Hossain’ review: A diplomat and a Gandhian

‘The Violence in Our Bones: Mapping the Deadly Fault Lines Within Indian Society’ review: An ideology of hatred

‘Ramrao: The Story of India’s Farm Crisis’ review: Why the farmer stands alone despite shiny new schemes

The braggarts of Bundelkhand: Harish Trivedi reviews ‘Alipura’ by Gyan Chaturvedi, trs Salim Yusufji

‘Demons’ by Fyodor Dostoevsky: A story of man fighting his demons

Jaideep Unudurti reviews ‘Cloud Cuckoo Land’ by Anthony Doerr

The Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram brings out book to mark 200th birth anniversary of Fyodor Dostoevsky

Sonal Ved: Indian food’s origin stories

Regina King set to direct and produce ‘A Man in Full’ based on Tom Wolfe’s bestselling novel

South African Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize for 'The Promise'

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: Clearly, I’ve failed as the ‘Bollywood wife’

P. Valsala chosen for Ezhuthachan Award

‘A Silent Revolution: The Journey of the Srinivasan Services Trust’ review: A model of development

‘An Economist at Home and Abroad: A personal Journey’ review: A ringside view of India’s path to tax reforms and liberalisation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 1:46:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/shortlist-announced-for-the-kamaladevi-chattopadhyay-nif-book-prize-2021/article37413203.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY