Shoot or scoot: Fredrik Backman’s ‘Anxious People’

12 December 2020 16:00 IST

A funny hostage drama that also teaches a few life lessons

By his own admission, Swedish author Fredrik Backman found his new novel, Anxious People, the most difficult one to finish. While reading the book, I couldn’t help going back to a long, self-reflective essay he wrote on his website about his long-standing battles with anxiety and depression. Did I search for traces of Backman’s demons in his new book? Yes, I did.

Did I find any?

Not at first, for while the world that Backman creates in Anxious People is full of anxious people, they are all so neatly delineated and caricatured that you forget about real life initially. And you laugh. Laugh out aloud, especially after reading the first couple of pages.

A complicated day

The story is anchored in a typical small Swedish town. Though Backman doesn’t put a name to it, it could very well be the Swedish town where I live. As in most countries, small-town residents treat the folks from the big city — ‘Stockholmers’ in this case — with disdain.

The story begins with a hostage drama, which was supposed to be a bank robbery. The hostage-taker, frustrated with his life — he is short on rent, and without a place to live he risks losing the custody of his child — had set out to rob a bank. The bank turns out to be a cashless one, as most banks are these days. At his wits’ end now, he ends up taking hostage a bunch of people who have come for an apartment viewing nearby. “I’m having quite a complicated day here!” he exclaims at the beginning of the drama.

The hostages include Zara, who views apartments to assuage her loneliness; an 87-year old woman, Estelle, who is the least scared and sympathises with the hostage-taker; two couples, one quite a mismatched pair and the other a lesbian duo expecting a baby. They are competing with one another to buy the apartment. Having lived in Sweden for more than a decade, I can confirm that apartment-hunting in Sweden is a competitive sport. You lose if you don’t move fast and bid hard.

Bits and pieces of us

As the situation worsens, the cops — a father-son duo, Jim and Jack — arrive on the scene. They have never dealt with a case like this before and have to Google to find out what to do next. They try to find clues by interviewing the freed hostages about the alleged hostage-taker, who has gone missing, leaving a trail of blood in his wake.

While some may find the number of characters overwhelming, it helps that Backman is a master of characterisation. He keeps them simple and exaggerates their oddness, in the process teaching us a few lessons about love and compassion. By the end, we see our own bits and pieces in the characters, who may not be all that likeable at first.

Some may call this book a dark comedy. It may seem so on the surface. But I would rather bucket it under the philosophy section, for Backman deftly touches upon a few real issues, such as love, marriage and parenthood, among others. It helps that he is funny and his narrative is simple — it keeps the novel light and non-preachy.

The reviewer is based out of Malmö in Sweden.

Anxious People; Fredrik Backman, Penguin Random House, ₹699