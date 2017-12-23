She who shrugs and carries on: Jasoda by Kiran Nagarkar reviewed by Latha Anantharaman

Kiran Nagarkar’s Jasoda is the story of a quotidian hero, who, as he puts it, is one of millions of women in India trapped between a rock and a husband, who somehow find a way to bloom. Jasoda is part of every lamentable tradition that persists in the hinterlands, and that is carried along with an impoverished family’s belongings into our cities.

In the first pages, as she grazes her one cow in the drought-stricken wastes of Kantagiri, Jasoda gives birth, alone, to a girl and immediately strangles her. She raises and feeds her sons, strangles every newborn daughter, cares for her invalid mother-in-law, and works as a midwife, for which she sometimes earns some millet and lentils.

Where is home

Jasoda’s husband Sangram Singh has never taken responsibility for his wife and sons. He is a vindictive man, exploiting and abusing those in his power. Savitri, whom he uses sexually, and her husband fall victims to his wrath when they borrow his bullock to plough their land and the bullock drops dead.

Their fate is devastating. Appointed to push His Highness Parbat Singh’s wheelchair, Sangram Singh gradually insinuates himself into the barren royal palace. Once he is in the prince’s place, he abandons his family altogether. Parbat Singh’s story is the third thread — the convenient disappearance of his twin brother, who was heir to the decrepit princely state; the failure of his two marriages and the want of sons; and the late blooming of a bond with his mistress.

Nagarkar tells his story in four parts. Part One opens in Kantagiri. Part Two follows Jasoda and her sons to Mumbai, where she elbows her way to survival, if not comfort. In Part Three she returns, having heard of a fresh dispensation in Kantagiri, with new prospects and a new prosperity.

Still, you can’t go home again, because home is never where you left it. It has moved on to the future. Jasoda finds that Sangram Singh’s power as the owner of the royal assets holds no benefits for her. Undismayed, she shrugs and carries on.

Part Four of Nagarkar’s novel is a disappointment, between Sangram Singh’s procreation project and Jasoda’s four-star restaurants.

Her children are growing. The eldest, Himmat, is a mathematical genius of sorts, and he finds a mentor, a patron and a life in America, though not lasting happiness. Pavan, a charmer and survivor, is seldom seen. A third son goes missing and the fourth becomes his mother’s right hand.

Jahnvi, the one daughter allowed to live because of Himmat’s pleas, is capable and defiant. Jasoda’s life experiences do not make her kinder to other women, or more enlightened in raising her daughter. Nagarkar does call her quotidian after all. She rises beyond her circumstances only so far.

Derailed timelines

The first and second halves of the novel fit uneasily together. Nagarkar’s narrative shifts pace at some point, and he explains in an afterword that some 20 years lapsed between his beginning the story and completing the novel.

His derailed timelines, he writes, were put right by editors. But the reader’s experience is different.

As we follow Jahnvi and Himmat, the two youngsters most roundly developed, we cannot get a sense of their relative ages or the timing of events. Jahnvi, capable of running away as a child, seems strangely trapped in her parents’ benighted clutches as a college student.

Changing tone

Himmat, who has been her protector since she was born, seems to disappear from her life, and the denouement of his marriage is as much a surprise to us as to him.

Other characters drop out inexplicably as Nagarkar dutifully follows Jasoda up to the time she composes her last will and testament in her head. His farewell note on Jasoda as Everywoman is little more than a Band-Aid slapped over these narrative fissures.

Even the tone of the writing seems to change from the first half to the second. In Kantagiri, Nagarkar writes of the wind that “wept like thousands of dead children looking for their mothers”. He describes a sandstorm that “spiralled upwards…, unwound clockwise, then turned back upon its tail. It loitered, it flopped.” The reader wanders the desert of the later scenes in vain, searching for that moody prose.

The writer is author of Three Seasons: Notes from a Country Year.

Jasoda; Kiran Nagarkar, Harper Collins, ₹599