Books

Shakespeare, Sappho risk ban under Hungary's anti-LGBT+ law

Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Shakespeare’s plays and the poems of Sappho could be banned from Hungarian classrooms and restricted in bookshops, publishers said on Thursday, under a sweeping new law that prohibits the promotion of “homosexuality or gender change” to under-18s.

The association that represents Hungarian publishers said it was not at all clear how the ban, which passed on Tuesday as a last-minute addition to a law increasing penalties for paedophilia, would work.

The ban was the latest move by the ruling nationalist Fidesz party to appeal to social conservatives, as anti-LGBT+ measures gain support in countries such as Russia as well as in some U.S. states.

Ahead of an election in 2022, Prime Minister Viktor Orbanhas barred transgender people from changing legal gender and blocked adoption by same-sex couples.

“We do not in any way agree with the blurring of pedophilia,which is a crime, and sexual orientation, which is a fundamental human right,” the Hungarian Publishers’ and Booksellers’ Association (MKKE) said in an emailed statement.

“Several masterpieces of world and Hungarian literature,including many authors who are now part of secondary school curriculum... may also fall under the ban.”

Poets and lovers Paul Verlaine and Arthur Rimbaud, as well as world-renowned writers such as Thomas Mann and Marcel Proust,could fall foul of the new law, the association said.

Descriptions of same-sex love in the verses of ancient Greek poet Sappho as well as tales of cross-dressing in numerous Shakespeare plays could also be banned from classrooms, it said.

The government hit back at criticism.

“We’re not going to apologise for protecting our children,” government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said in a blog.

“The law also prohibits homosexuality and gender reassignment to be displayed or promoted to minors and allows only registered NGOs to provide information on these subjects.”

EU breach?

The law could apply to anything from adverts to textbooks to libraries, but publishers bemoaned a lack of specifics.

“If it’s meant to be very broadly interpreted, we have a serious problem on our hands,” said Andras Urogdi, head of Pagony, which publishes 100 children’s books a year in Hungary and has 11 bookstores.

“There are many practical business questions that need to be answered.”

Hungary’s government did not respond to a request for clarification on the scope of the legislation, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said was being investigated for potential breaches of EU law.

Hungary’s law has been compared to Russia’s 2013 law that banned the dissemination of “propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations” among minors.

Teaching children about sexual orientation and gender has also been the subject of political debate in the United States,with Republican-run Tennessee passing a law this spring that requires schools to notify parents when LGBT+ issues are taught.

Last year, Hungary’s government criticised Wonderland Is For Everyone, a collection of 17 children’s stories, a few of which feature LGBT+ heroes.

The furore helped it become a bestseller, with 30,000 copies sold, said Dorottya Redai, who managed the book’s publication by Labrisz Lesbian Association.

The advocacy group runs workshops on LGBT+ issues at schools, but Redai said she expected that would now stop.

Teachers also condemned the law.

“How can you talk about violence against a gay student, if you cannot say that it is normal to be gay,” said Szabolcs Kincse of the Democratic Union of Hungarian Teachers (PDSZ). “How are you able to protect the child against bullying?”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Anees Salim’s two new books to be published

Sparky captured something that still resonates today, says Jean Schulz

‘Redesign the World: A Global Call to Action’ review: A radical form of humanism, the Sam Pitroda way

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ review: A sense of life’s diverse currents

‘The Premonition: A Pandemic Story’ review: Looking back at the origins

The cat that turned into a handkerchief: Sukumar Ray’s nonsense verse

Airy nothings: Review of Riksundar Banerjee’s ‘The Book of Indian Ghosts’

Familiar but new: Review of Vivek Nath Mishra’s ‘No One An Outsider: Varanasi Tales’

Books that touch upon different aspects of the pandemic and give us hope

Suradha: The poet of similes

Ranjitha Ashok’s ‘Half a Kilo Mixture’ features memories turned into short stories

From ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to ‘Mogamul’: Tamil audiobooks opens new doors to listeners and voice actors

National Book Trust calls upon young authors to participate in YUVA mentorship programme

Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick is novel 'The Sweetness of Water'

Jared Kushner’s new memoir to be published in 2022

Ghazala Wahab on some truths about Islam in India | The Hindu On Books Podcast

‘Places of Mind: A Life of Edward Said’ review: In exile, rooted to Palestine

‘Big Cat Tales: Vintage Encounters and Stories’ review: Into the wild

‘Impact of COVID-19, Reforms and Poor Governance on Labour Rights in India’ review: Sweeping changes in labour laws and their impact on rights

‘Musical Excellence of Mridangam’ review: The science of a rhythm
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 9:38:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/shakespeare-sappho-risk-ban-under-hungarys-anti-lgbt-law/article34863158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY