Seagull at 40

Seagull Books in Kolkata   | Photo Credit: Gurmehar Kaur

Seagull Books, founded by Naveen Kishore in Kolkata in 1982, will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year. Initially established as an independent publishing house specialising in serious books on art, theatre and cinema, it has since published several titles by African, European, Latin American and Asian authors in English translation. It aims to further the use of English as a link language to bring new stories to readers.

To usher in its 40th anniversary, Seagull Books will give readers glimpses of its vast archives of published and unpublished material every two weeks. This will include excerpts from its curated annual catalogues; special editions and rare books, now out-of-print; anecdotes on publishing from the last four decades; and profiles of people involved in the process of book creation, from printers, binders and designers to editors.


