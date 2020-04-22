Satyarth Nayak: Sridevi was a pan-Indian megastar

Satyarth Nayak has been an ardent admirer of Sridevi. “I was appalled by the fact that there was no book celebrating her prolific career.” Satyarth sought to right that wrong with Sridevi The Eternal Screen Goddess (Penguin), a detailed exploration of the actor’s extraordinary career—spanning five languages, 50 years and 300 films. “She was a true pan-Indian megastar.”

Research for the book was two-pronged, Satyarth says. “A lot of it came as first-hand information from Sridevi’s family, friends and colleagues. I met most of her co-stars and filmmakers that she had worked with in Mumbai and in south India. They have all shared wonderful and heartfelt inputs. Some of them even got emotional while recounting her memories. It was wonderful to see the kind of equity Sridevi had in all these industries. Besides these interviews, my other big resource was a stack of film magazines from the ‘80s and ‘90s that form a part of my personal collection. They are filled with interviews of Sridevi through various stages of her career. Through the interviews, you get glimpses of both the person and the performer.”

After his debut novel, the historical thriller, The Emperor’s Riddles (2014) and short stories, Satyarth scripted the historical TV series, Porus. Talking about further changing lanes into biography, Satyarth says, “My endeavour as an author has always been to explore new genres. Around 2017, I got the opportunity to shift to Mumbai from Delhi. It was also a milestone year for Sridevi as she completed 50 years in cinema and Mom was released as her 300th film. It was as if all the stars were aligning and my long-held vision of writing a book on her began to morph into reality.”

The 39-year-old writer says he had access to Sridevi's friends and family. “From the very onset, I wanted her family to be involved so as to ensure an authentic and definitive book on her. I got the opportunity to interact with Sridevi’s husband, Boney Kapoor, his brother, actor Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s niece, Maheshwari. In fact, Boney sir has been a pillar of strength right from the very beginning of this journey. He made several interviews with film personalities possible. He also shared rare photographs and gave many personal inputs about Sridevi. In my acknowledgements, I have called him the Mr. India for this book as he has been an invisible force behind it. I was also keen to interview Sridevi’s daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, but Boney sir made me understand that it would be emotionally taxing for both of them so I did not intrude that space.”

The fact that the book was written with Boney’s blessings seems to be the reason for silence on Sridevi’s alleged affair and marriage to fellow actor Mithun Chakraborty. “I was clear from the very beginning that this book will only have information that is either credibly documented or can be verified from sources. Anything that is speculation or conjecture has been kept out. I discussed this ‘affair’ with a senior film journalist who was active in the 80s and 90s. She told me that no one knows what really happened and that there was never any official confirmation. Hence it made no sense to include it in the book where everything else is authenticated.”

Sridevi started acting at the age of four. Despite the many horror stories one hears of the exploitation of child actors (think Judy Garland and the two Coreys), the book makes out the film industry as a safe space. “In all her interviews, Sridevi maintains that she was never exploited as a child star. She clearly mentions that her mother or a family member was always present with her on film sets and they ensured that she was never taken advantage of. The book relied entirely on quotes from film personalities and none of them shared any exploitation stories with me. If they had I definitely would have included those in the book. Having said that, in the first chapter which is entirely about Sridevi as a child star, you will find narrations of several incidents that made an impression on Sridevi’s mind and shaped her into the person she became. As the pages progress, the book constantly attempts to delve into the psyche of this elusive actress. For a woman who spent most of her life playing others on screen, the book explores if the real Sridevi lived somewhere in her own fantasy.

The book took one and a half years to complete. “I started in mid-2018 and we released it in December 2019. Given the kind of detailed book I had in mind, it needed that kind of time.”

The foreword is written by actor Kajol who remembers first meeting Sridevi in 1989 on the sets of Pathar Ke Insan. “Boney sir made that possible. I had a double criterion in mind for the foreword. The writer had to be an actress from a younger generation so that she could give a sense of how Sridevi was an inspiration. And she had to be from the industry so that she could give a first-hand account of having witnessed Sridevi’s stardom. Kajol fit the bill beautifully.”

The book is structured like an epic saga bookended with a prelude and postlude and divided into 10 acts. “I was always clear that I wanted a chronological structure. This is the journey of a screen legend. I wanted my reader to get a sense of this epic sojourn. To join Sridevi on the very first day when she faced camera as a four-year old and walk with her right till the end. Sridevi reinvented herself every decade and only a linear structure could reflect that.”

Considering how beautiful Sridevi is, the book could have been more photo heavy. “I had collected a multitude of Sridevi images and would have loved to use them all. However, there is a standard page-count policy across the globe followed by all publishing houses which determines how long the photo-section can be in a book. This book could only have 16 pages of photographs and we have tried to make them as inclusive as possible.”

Famous five

Satyarth Nayak’s selection of Sridevi films to watch in the lockdown

Moondram Pirai (1982):

Considered by many as the apotheosis of Sridevi’s art, this Tamil classic sees her portray a character suffering from retrograde amnesia with astounding realism.

Chaalbaaz (1989):

One of Hindi Cinema’s iconic double-roles, Sridevi plays the mousy Anju and the catty Manju who switch places to unleash comic hysteria.

Lamhe (1991)

Yash Chopra’s inter-generational romance has Sridevi effortlessly playing mother and daughter.

Kshana Kshanam (1992)

Embroiled accidentally in a heist gone wrong, Sridevi’s antics in this Ram Gopal Varma blockbuster declare why she forever remains India’s empress of comedy.

English Vinglish (2012):

She returned after 15 years and won over a whole new generation with this empowering tale.