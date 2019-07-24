Books

Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood on Booker Prize 2019 longlist

Margaret Atwood

Margaret Atwood   | Photo Credit: AP

Six finalists will be announced September 3, with the winner revealed October 14.

Booker Prize winners Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are contenders again for the coveted fiction trophy.

Rushdie, who won in 1981 for “Midnight’s Children,” makes the 13-book longlist for his latest novel, “Quichotte.” Atwood won in 2000 for “The Blind Assassin” and is nominated for “The Testaments,” a follow-up to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The eight women and five men on the list announced on Wednesday include Britain’s Max Porter for “Lanny”; Nigerian-British writer Oyinkan Braithwaite for “My Sister, the Serial Killer”; British-Turkish author Elif Shafak for “10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World”; and Lucy Ellmann, the only American finalist, for “Ducks, Newburyport.”

Founded in 1969, the 50,000-pound ($67,000) prize is open to English-language authors from around the world.

Here is the complete 2019 Booker Prize longlist

  1. Margaret Atwood (Canada), The Testaments (Vintage, Chatto & Windus)
  2. Kevin Barry (Ireland), Night Boat to Tangier (Canongate Books)
  3. Oyinkan Braithwaite (UK/Nigeria), My Sister, The Serial Killer (Atlantic Books)
  4. Lucy Ellmann (USA/UK), Ducks, Newburyport (Galley Beggar Press)
  5. Bernardine Evaristo (UK), Girl, Woman, Other (Hamish Hamilton)
  6. John Lanchester (UK), The Wall (Faber & Faber)
  7. Deborah Levy (UK), The Man Who Saw Everything (Hamish Hamilton)
  8. Valeria Luiselli (Mexico/Italy), Lost Children Archive (4th Estate)
  9. Chigozie Obioma (Nigeria), An Orchestra of Minorities (Little Brown)
  10. Max Porter (UK), Lanny (Faber & Faber)
  11. Salman Rushdie (UK/India), Quichotte (Jonathan Cape)
  12. Elif Shafak (UK/Turkey), 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World (Viking)
  13. Jeanette Winterson (UK), Frankissstein (Jonathan Cape)

