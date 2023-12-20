Sahitya Akademi Awards for 2023 announced

December 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Tamil author Rajasekaran (Devibharathi), Telugu writer T. Patanjali Sastry and Malayalam litterateur E.V. Ramakrishnan were among those named for the Sahitya Akademi Awards for the year 2023.

Nine books of poetry, six novels, five short story collections, three essays and one literary study have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards this year.

The awards recommended by distinguished jury members in 24 languages were approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Madhav Kaushik, President of the Akademi. The awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of award, that is between January 2017 and December 31, 2021.

Mr. Rajasekaran was chosen for his novel Neervazhi Padooum, Mr. Sastry for his short story collection in Telugu Rameshwaram Kaakulu Marikonni Kathalu, and Mr. Ramakrishnan for his literary study Malayala Novelinte Deshakalangal.

Scholar Lakshmisha Tolpadi will get the award for his collection of essays Mahabharatha Anusandhanada Bharathayatre in Kannada while Bengali author Swapnamay Chakrabarti will receive the award for his novel Jaler Upar Pani. In the English language category, Neelum Saran Gour has been selected for her novel Requim in Raga Janaki, and in the Hindi language category, writer Sanjeev has been named for his novel Mujhe Pahachaano.

Some authors who will receive the honour for their poetry collections are Vijay Verma in Dogri, Vinod Joshi in Gujarati, Manshoor Banihali in Kashmiri, Ashutosh Parida in Odia, and Arun Ranjan Mishra in Sanskrit.

The award, in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque, a shawl, and ₹1,00,000, will be presented at the award presentation function on March 12, 2024.

The Sahitya Akademi, founded on March 12, 1954 is an autonomous body under the Union Culture Ministry and is dedicated to the promotion of literature in Indian languages.

