Sahitya Akademi awards announced: Shashi Tharoor named for English

The Sahitya Akademi on December 18 announced its awardees for this year. Seven books of poetry, four novels, six short stories, three non-fiction books and three essays have won the award, said a press release by the Akademi.
Shashi Tharoor has won the Sahitya Akademi award for his book An Era of Darkness. Chinmoy Guha, the Bengali professor, has won hit for his essay Ghumer Darja Thele, while Tamil writer Cho. Dharman’s novel Sool has also bagged an award.
The award, which will be presented on February 25, 2020 in New Delhi, consists of an engraved copper plaque and an amount of ₹1,00,000.
