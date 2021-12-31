  • The Package

Sahitya Akademi 2021

The Sahitya Akademi on Thursday announced its awards for 2021 for literary works in 20 languages, including novels in Assamese and English by Anuradha Sarma Pujari and Namita Gokhale respectively.

In a statement, the national academy of letters said seven books of poetry, five of short stories, two plays, one each of biography, autobiography, criticism and epic poetry had won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2021. The awards for works in Gujarati, Maithili, Manipuri and Urdu would be announced at a later date, it said. The award ceremony would also be held later.

