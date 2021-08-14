Ruthless roads: Percy Bharucha reviews ‘Equations’ by Shivani Sibal

Shivani Sibal’s novel is an engaging romp through Delhi’s streets of power

Shivani Sibal’s Equations is a chronicle of power. It is a nuanced depiction of those born into it, those who acquire it, and those who have it taken away.

The wealthy Sikand family occupies a palatial bungalow in the heart of Delhi. Aahan, their heir, finds an unlikely playmate in Rajesh, the son of their driver, Laxman. Sibal captures the story of their childhood as it moves from innocence to subservience. She does a great job of communicating how Rajesh is shown his place in the scheme of things by his own family: in a poignant scene, his mother slaps him for defeating Aahan in a game of musical chairs. Over time, Rajesh realises that losing to Aahan is winning. Each time he loses, he is rewarded with chocolates.

The meat of Sibal’s novel is her sharp observations about the inherent imbalance of power and how people must act according to their stations.

For example, in order not to soil the car, Rajesh’s parents have to take a rickshaw to the hospital when his mother is about to give birth. Even after Rajesh becomes an MLA, his father refuses the government car, choosing to drive to the Sikand factory on his scooter instead.

In a fast-paced, well-structured narrative, Sibal deftly matches Rajesh’s rise with Aahan’s fall, as if they were both on an invisible see-saw. Amid this, she also paints endearing portraits of the characters who will become collateral damage in the powerplay. The treatment accorded to Nooriya, Aahan’s father’s mistress, by the Sikand family is heart wrenching. As he battles for his life, she is locked out of their house in Shimla and stopped from seeing him.

Equations is an engaging romp through Delhi’s streets of power. Its record of the terrible price ambition exacts on families, as members turn into mere pawns in the game, is scathing.

Equations; Shivani Sibal, HarperCollins India, ₹299

The reviewer is a freelance writer and illustrator.