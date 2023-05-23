  • Dust on the Throne (Navayana) by Douglas Ober recovers the role of anti-caste activists in the making of global Buddhism and the powerful influence it exerted in shaping modern Indian history. 
  • Romila Thapar’s  The Future in the Past (Aleph) brings together essays on use and misuse of history, the myths surrounding the coming of the Aryans and religious fundamentalism. 
  • In his debut novel,  Horizons (Hachette India), Himanshu Asnani covers a wide arena of the tumultuous terrain of life and how to navigate it.  
  • Smriti Ravindra’s  The Woman Who Climbed Trees (Harper) is a mix of ghost stories, myths and song, and an inter-generational story of women’s lives. 