Rumbles in Ramsar: R. Krithika reviews ‘An Invitation to Die’ by Tanushree Podder

13 November 2021 16:00 IST

Just the murder mystery you want to read on a rainy day with a cup of hot tea

Deepak Dabral wangles an invitation to a colleague’s wedding in Ramsar, a fictional town in the hills of Uttarakhand. But he ends up dead, his head bashed in and his body dumped in a van, which is then shoved off a cliff.

But, before this critical event, Tanushree Podder sets the stage by introducing the key characters in Ramsar. These are mostly retirees, older Anglo-Indians who have not emigrated like the younger ones and local people. The tone is relaxed and chatty as the various residents are sketched in the background of the town and its happenings.

So, if you hear about Violet Williams and her granddaughter Pia from the judge and his party, Laxmi Badola fills you in about Umesh Gudyal and what he’s doing in Ramsar. There is a sense of knowing these people, as you read. The nosy Badola could be the aunty next door keeping a watch on all that is going on around her. Judge Joshi and his cronies are the do-gooder retirees in the community.

Advertising

Advertising

The action picks up when Violet Williams’ ancient van, which Pia uses for her bakery business, goes missing. When it is found with Dabral’s body inside, most people are mystified. The town is a peaceful one and murders are rare.

But Badola is sure she knows who is the killer, having overheard a conversation between Dabral and Gudyal.

When she takes her suspicions to the police, DSP Jung Bahadur Singh (irreverently referred to as Bulldog) pitches on Gudyal as the culprit and insists on his arrest. He is even more convinced when Badola is also killed.

But ASP Timothy Thapa and Col. Arjun Acharya are not so sure. To add to their trouble is the large number of visitors at the wedding. As they try to eliminate suspects, their investigation takes them all the way to Delhi to check on Dabral’s wife Nisha and her brother Sudhir Sabharwal.

Podder keeps the pace ticking and the reader guessing. An extremely mild romance between Pia and Thapa, which everyone in the town seems keen to encourage, adds to the general ambience.

All in all, An Invitation to Die is a fun read — just the sort you want on a rainy day with a cup of hot tea.

An Invitation to Die; Tanushree Podder, Harper Black, ₹299

krithika.r@thehindu.co.in