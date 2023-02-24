ADVERTISEMENT

A story of hunger and politics: review of Manoranjan Byapari’s The Nemesis, the second in his ‘Chandal Jibon’ trilogy

February 24, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST

In this semi-autobiographical book, Byapari tells an absorbing tale that is masterfully translated by V. Ramaswamy

Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar

A rickshaw puller on the streets of Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rickshaw puller-turned author-turned politician Manoranjan Byapari’s writing teems with vivid descriptions of poverty, squalor, the helplessness of the poor and the working class, the precarity of being a refugee or a person displaced for political reasons, and the machinations of politicians. Plus, caste. 

Manorajan Byapari | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ALSO READ
Here I am, the ace writer-player

Nearly all of Byapari’s books denounce caste, the upper castes and their efforts at propagating discrimination, and communalism in the strongest of terms. Yet, they do not seem repetitive, primarily because of his strong and forthright prose. Also, the fact that his writings are derived from his life as a refugee from East Bengal, a rickshaw-puller on the streets of Kolkata, and his predicament as a Dalit. 

My introduction to Byapari’s writing came via Facebook some five or six years ago when translator Arunava Sinha would post excerpts from his translations of the author’s work. (Sinha would go on to translate two novels by Byapari:  There’s Gunpowder in the Air and Imaan, both shortlisted for the JCB Prize for Literature.) 

ALSO READ
‘I write because I can’t kill’: an interview with Manoranjan Byapari

What drew me then, besides Byapari’s honesty, was the fact that he was writing about caste in a way that I could not find at that time in mainstream English writing. In 2018, I read what I think was the first English translation of one of his books, Interrogating My Chandal Life: An Autobiography of a Dalit,  translated by Sipra Mukherjee . The book went on to win The HinduPrize in the Best Non-fiction category for that year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
‘RRR didn’t need a Europe to be a hit’: Man Booker-winning author Marlon James on the importance of telling non-western stories

In the book, Byapari has an alter ego named Jeeban. He is the runaway boy through whom Byapari “narrates his own wandering life, when he is repeatedly abused, beaten, cheated and exploited”, a technique that perhaps allows Byapari “the distance required to articulate [his] misery”.

We meet Jeeban again — as Jibon — in The Runaway Boy,  translated from Bengali by V. Ramaswamy, and the first book of Byapari’s  Chandal Jibon trilogy. What I found in  The Runaway Boy was what I had already read in Byapari’s autobiography  — a history of the Namashudras, the caste the author belongs to; how society in general insists on forcing the Chandal identity upon the community, thus treating them as untouchables; the faultlines drawn between the majority Muslims and the minority Hindus in East Bengal; the life of Byapari’s family in East Bengal; their flight from there and subsequent efforts at building a new life in a refugee camp in West Bengal; and the family’s later migration to a village near Kolkata.

The Runaway Boy ends with Jibon returning from Kanpur, where he had run off to, to find himself back in the same circle of poverty and hunger, where his father, Garib Das, stuffs himself with a handful of baking soda and some water to suppress the stomach-ache caused by hunger.

ALSO READ
Review of Thenmozhi Soundararajan’s The Trauma of Caste: Taking on caste apartheid

Caste in the way, everywhere

The Nemesis  begins with Jibon, back with his parents and siblings in Kolkata, trying to put together the pieces of his life by working as an assistant to a cook. However, his caste comes in the way again when his employers, upon learning that he is a Chandal, refuse to eat the food cooked by him. Circumstances draw Jibon towards politics. The novel is set around the time of the beginning of the Naxalite movement in West Bengal and the freedom of Bangladesh. As Jibon gets embroiled with Naxalites, both the Congress party and the CPI (M) bay for his blood, giving Byapari an opportunity to recount the events that influenced and shaped politics in West Bengal. 

ALSO READ
Shaik Salauddin’s dreams for gig economy workers

Jibon’s family leaves West Bengal to settle in a camp for refugees from East Bengal in the Dandakaranya forest, then a part of Madhya Pradesh, where they reunite with fellow refugees, Subol Sutar and his family, who were also seen in  The Runaway Boy. Jibon goes back to working as a rickshaw-puller in Kolkata before this fast-paced read ends in another cliffhanger.

Jibon’s journey in both  The Runaway Boy and  The Nemesis is akin to Byapari’s story in  Interrogating My Chandal Life. However, that does not in any way take away from the charm of either story. Jibon’s story is told engagingly and is masterfully translated by Ramaswamy. 

In some places, the translator has chosen to keep both the original Bengali lines and their translation. For instance, the ancient saying,  jaar golay dhan, taar kothay taan, finds place in the book along with its poetic translation: “the one with paddy in his granary has a voice extraordinary”. Such attention to details and an engrossing plot make  The Nemesis a fulfilling read.

The Nemesis
Manoranjan Byapari, trs V. Ramaswamy
Eka
₹599

The reviewer lives in Chandil, Jharkhand.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US