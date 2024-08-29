Revealing the untold: translated stories of Partition, written by women

Translation works that had long lurked in the shadows, eagerly awaiting exposure, finally received their global recognition in 2022.

That year, Geetanjali Shree’s Ret Samadhi, translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell as Tomb of Sand, won the International Booker Prize. Now gaining wide readership, Shree’s 1998 Hindi work Hamara Shahar Us Baras, translated by Rockwell as Our City That Year, is set to be released on August 30, bringing into the limelight the importance of women’s translated books, especially those on Partition literature.

Unlike borders that can be shifted by a stroke of a pen, human identities are deeply rooted; a new homeland cannot replace a lifetime of belonging. The horrors of Partition — 14.5 million people displaced, brutal violence inflicted on women, men, and children, countless women abducted, and myriad other atrocities — have been extensively documented and discussed. However, history has often overlooked the other side of the coin: the experiences of women caught in this crossfire. Confined within their homes against their wishes while men fought wars, their sacrifices and silence have largely gone unnoticed. Yet, a few unwavering women dared to write about the loss of identity, the pangs of nostalgia, the quest for a new sense of self in a shattered world, and the longing to return to their homeland.

Through these translations, we gain insight into the lives of women who, constrained by societal norms and confined spaces, bore the emotional and practical consequences of the Partition.

Fear and nostalgia

In Ismat Chughtai’s Jadien (1972), translated as Roots by M. Asaduddin and included in the short story collection Lifting the Veil published in 2001, Chughtai explores the fear of what the future holds and the unwillingness to let go of the past, as it is tied to one’s identity. In this short story, the narrator’s mother refuses to go to the new country while the rest of the family decides to leave. Having spent her entire life in a house where every nook and cranny is filled with memories — of her marriage, bearing children, burying an umbilical cord in the courtyard, and finally witnessing her husband’s last breath — how could she make a new country her identity? If her homeland no longer recognised her, how would the new country, she pondered.

In Khadija Mastur’s Aangan, published in 1962 and translated into English in 2018 by Rockwell as Women’s Courtyard, we witness the claustrophobic lives of women confined within the four walls of their homes.

It discusses how while men step out to fight for justice, it is the women who bear the emotional and financial burdens of their decisions. The protagonist’s mother sacrifices her desire in order to protect her children and maintain family stability despite financial woes. The protagonist, who dreams of pursuing higher education, is instead forced to handle domestic chores against her wishes.

The courtyard becomes both a literal and symbolic prison, illustrating the narrow roles imposed on women and how their autonomy is constrained by societal structures.

Trapped identities

In a patriarchal society, women are seen as symbols of family honour. Therefore, any act of violence against them is seen as a sign of disgrace to the family, as is elucidated in Amrita Pritam’s Pinjar (1950), a novella translated from Punjabi by Khushwant Singh as Skeleton in 2002. The protagonist is kidnapped by a man on the eve of her wedding night as he wanted to take revenge on her family. When she manages to escape from his clutches, her family refuses to accept her. Disgraced, disheartened and displaced, she has no option but to return to her husband. With her name changed, she struggles to accept her new identity and longs for identity, family and home. The novella reveals that the status of women is a product of the political and social manipulations of the time.

In Krishna Sobti’s Gujarat Pakistan Se Gujarat Hindustan Tak translated from Hindi by Rockwell as Gujarat Here, Gujarat there, the protagonist, Krishna, wrestles with questions of identity in the aftermath of displacement. The Partition compels her to redefine herself as she navigates a transformed socio-political landscape. It underscores the dual burden of confronting both societal norms and the trauma of displacement. In the want of carving her own niche, the protagonist applies for a job in the princely state of Sirohi. However, she faces prejudice as a refugee and is often subjected to sexist comments from her previous employer. Yet, she remains deterred. Once she gets the job of becoming a governess to the child maharaja, hope for a new identity emerges but the future remains bleak. The title symbolises the fractured identities of those affected by Partition, with ‘Gujarat’ representing both a place of belonging and a lost homeland.

The world of the protagonist changed at the stroke of midnight in Qurrantulain Hyder’s Mere Bhi Sanamkhane in Urdu, translated as My Temples, Too by Hyder and published in 2004. In a war-torn country, which the protagonist once envisioned was finally a just and orderly country, was marred with not just violence but also shattered her hopes, dreams and her world.

This inner turmoil drives her to a state of emotional and existential crisis, as she struggles to reconcile the shattered world around her with the hopes and dreams of her youth. The chaos of Partition forces her to confront the loss of her cultural and social world, leaving her with a profound sense of alienation and disillusionment.

Through the stories of these women, the translated works contribute to a more nuanced and inclusive understanding of Partition history. It provides a female perspective in a genre where discussions have largely been dominated by male writers focusing only on the horror and crime inflicted on women.