Looking back at 1990 Booker-winning novel ‘Possession’ by A.S. Byatt, who passed away this month

For A.S. Byatt, who passed away on November 16, writing was the most important thing in her life. For half-a-century and more, she pursued the written word, publishing novels, short stories, essays, which were informed by her great interest in literature, history, myths and folktales, poetry, art — and life.

To give just one example, two of her books can be set beside works of the great artists Vincent van Gogh and Henri Matisse. Still Life, the second in the Frederica Quartet series, foregrounds the art of Van Gogh, describing his paintings and quoting from his letters to his brother Theo; and The Matisse Stories is a wonderful accompanying set-piece to the artist’s well-known work, including the ‘Pink Nude’.

Antonia Byatt, born Antonia Drabble, sister of writer Margaret Drabble, published her debut novel The Shadow of the Sun in 1964. She said she had written it while at Cambridge between 1954 and 1957. It’s a story about a young woman with an idealistic father, Henry Severall, who Byatt later said was simply her “secret self”, someone “who saw everything too bright, too fierce, too much, like Van Gogh’s cornfields, or Samuel Palmer’s overloaded magic apples, or the Coleridge of the flashing eyes and floating hair, or the Blake who saw infinity in a grain of sand”.

Critical and popular acclaim

She would go on to write critical works on Wordsworth and Coleridge and the novels of Iris Murdoch. Byatt taught at University College, London, and after a writing hiatus following the death of her son in an accident in 1972, she took up the Frederica quartet. The first one, The Virgin in the Garden, which she dedicated to her son Charles, was published in 1978. It follows the Potter family, and particularly Frederica, as they prepare to celebrate Elizabeth II’s coronation.

Still Life followed in 1985, in which Frederica is at Cambridge and is hungry for knowledge, sex and love. The last two in the series are Babel Tower (1996) and A Whistling Woman (2002). But it’s with Byatt’s 1990 novel, Possession: A Romance, that she earned both critical and popular praise. It was a steeped-in-literature bestseller which went on to win the Booker Prize.

In the novel, under the calm and serious background of two academics researching the life of two fictional Victorian poets, something else is going on, something wild and less influenced by reason and order.

While Maud Bailey is looking closely at the life of a little known 19th century poet, Christabel LaMotte, Roland Mitchell is poring over the work of the celebrated Victorian poet Randolph Henry Ash. They find out a secret in Ash’s life, through his letters, which is that though happily married, he had an affair with LaMotte. One of the letters said: “Dear Madam, Since our pleasant and unexpected conversation I have thought of little else.” A letter from LaMotte they unearth reads: “I am a creature of my Pen, Mr. Ash, my Pen is the best of me...” As they conduct their research, are Maud and Roland falling in love as well?

Experimental to thriller

Byatt’s original plan had been to write a kind of experimental novel, “a ghostly palimpsest of literary theoretical, and intrusively biographical texts, behind which the lovers and poets could be glimpsed, but not seen clearly”. But a reading of Umberto Eco’s The Name of the Rose, Byatt writes in the introduction to Possession, changed it into a detective story, and she found herself parodying scenes from Dorothy L. Sayers and Georgette Heyer.

Roland, 29, lives with Val who “projected a sort of calm, a lack of strife”, and begins to speak less and less. There is bickering over many little things, including a photo Roland possessed of Ash, the poet he is researching. Val banished this to the dark of the hall, because she wanted “a bit of her life to herself, without having to share it with Randolph Ash”.

Amid this not overtly unhappy and yet unsatisfying relationship with Val, Roland has a serendipitous meeting with Maud, and this takes on another meaning in a novel which ponders relations between the living and the dead. Bailey, who is one of two people in the world who knows all that is known about LaMotte, has the reputation of thickening “men’s blood with cold”. And yet, the romance of LaMotte and Ash with the twists and turns has an echo in Roland and Maud’s lives too.

Byatt writes all the poems in Possession attributed to the fictional poets. And there’s Shakespeare, Donne, Wordsworth, Coleridge, Lamb, Mary Shelley, Byron, Goethe, Carlye, Tennyson too. To read Byatt is to immerse oneself in literature, and Possession, which was made into a film in 2002, is a fine example of this attribute in her writing.

The writer looks back at one classic every month.

