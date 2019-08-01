Remembering littérateur Indraganti Srikanth Sharma

Contemporary Telugu literature lost one of its icons last week when Indraganti Srikanth Sharma, 75, breathed his last. Srikanth Sharma hails from a literary background. His father Indraganti Hanumath Sastry is well-known in literary circles. Srikanth Sharma is survived by his wife Janaki Bala, who is not only a classical and light music singer but also has several Telugu short stories and novels to her credit . His son Mohana Krishna Indraganti is a well-known filmmaker and his daughter Kiranmayi Indraganti, who has books to her credit, is also working on a feature film.

Born in Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district, Srikanth Sharma began his career as a journalist with the Telugu weekly Andhra Jyothi. He then joined the All India Radio as script writer in Vijayawada in 1976, where he worked for two decades and went on to scale heights with his literary talent. Later he moved to Andhra Prabha weekly as editor.

Indranganti Srikanth Sarma | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Srikanth Sharma went on to write several books and also penned lyrics for a few films. Well-known among his books are Anubhuthi Geethaalu, Malavika, Devarakonda Balagangadhar Tilak, Telugu Kavula Aparadhalu, Yekantha Kokila, Alanaati Naatakaalu and his autobiography Inti Peru Indraganti, among other works. Srikanth Sharma’s repertoire encompassed short stories, novellas, poetry, radio plays and documentaries. Three years ago, all his literary works were brought out as two compilations titled Srijana and Samaalochana, under the title Srikanth Sharma Sahitya Sarvaswam.

He penned lyrics for Telugu films such as Bapu’s Krishnavatharam, Jandhyala’s Nelavanka, Rendu Jella Seetha and Puttadi Bomma in the 1980s. Later, he wrote the lyrics for the songs ‘Yenaativo raagaalu’ in Golconda High School (2011), ‘Naa Anuragam’ in Anthaku Mundu Aa Tarvatha (2013) and ‘Manasainadedo’ in Sammohanam (2018), all the three directed by his son Mohana Krishna Indraganti. In several interviews, Mohana Krishna has talked at length about his moorings in writing, coming from a family that’s deeply connected with Telugu literature.

Tributes poured in both from literary circles and the Telugu film industry. Actors, writers and directors who had closely worked with Mohana Krishna Indraganti and interacted with Srikanth Sharma recalled their memories.

Condolences and tributes also poured in from actors Nani, Siddharth Srinivas Avasarala, V K Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas, producers Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and Dil Raju, among others.