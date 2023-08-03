Remembering Hiroshima: Of the flash, a fireball and the mushroom cloud  

August 03, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 01:04 pm IST

That the U.S. did not want the story of its nuclear attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to be told to the world and its disdainful efforts to hide information about the humongous suffering of people due to the radiation, are no longer concealed from the public. But the bid to sanitise U.S. history probably in some ways limited the number of accounts of the bombing and its aftermath.

The writers who published their narratives have, however, given the world enough books which serve as haunting reminders of why it’s imperative to remain nuclear-free. H.G. Wells is said to have first imagined an atomic bomb in his 1914 novel The World Set Free. But as scientists and physicists changed the course of human history, American writer and journalist John Hersey, gave the world one of the most important documents of the 20th century. The winner of the 1945 Pulitzer Prize for his first novel A Bell for Adano, Hersey told the histories of six survivors in his novel Hiroshima (1946) to tellingly make a world visible that had entered a new savage age.

Hersey’s work was first published as a searing 31,000-word story taking up an entire issue of The New Yorker on August 31, 1946, and to date remains a journalistic masterpiece for his timeless on-the-scene reportage of the bomb’s aftermath. His writings exposed the human cost of the bomb and stirred the conscience of humanity.

Firestorm, and after

Black Rain is another gut-wrenching novel of misery that befell hibakusha (explosion-affected people). Based on historical records of the Hiroshima bombing and journal entries of people from August 6 to 15, 1945, Masuji Ibuse serialised it in the magazine Shincho in 1965, keeping radiation sickness as one of the main causes of concern throughout the story with two main characters, Shizuma Shigematsu and his wife Shigeko, who fail to find a match for their niece due to health concerns caused by the firestorm-generated soot-filled rain.

Solidarity for peace: on the Hiroshima meet of the G-7

Hiroshima Notes by the 1994 Nobel Laureate for literature, Kenzaburo Oe, is another powerful statement on the Hiroshima bombing and its terrible legacy. His account of the lives of victims of nuclear destruction and the valiant efforts of those who cared for them, is a heartrending portrait of a ravaged city.

Yet another poignant account of the physical and psychological impact of nuclear bombs and how they can wreak destruction is American non-fiction writer Susan Southard’s Nagasaki: Life After Nuclear War (2016). Winner of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, Southard gives readers dramatic and visceral eyewitness accounts from the morning of the bombing to the modern-times city. The first-hand experiences of five survivors, all of whom were teenagers at the time of the bombing, make the book a gripping narrative with the writer focussing on the physical, emotional, and social challenges of post-atomic life.

As we live in disquieting times, it is perhaps easier to fathom in what ways and how far governments can go to keep the truth from its people. Lesley M.M. Blume’s Fallout: The Hiroshima Cover-Up and the Reporter Who Revealed It to The World is a meticulously researched tale of an abrupt end of World War II after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima veiled in secrecy. The book was published on the 75th anniversary of the bombing in 2020.

Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic, Oppenheimer, which released last month in the 78th year of the Hiroshima bombing, drew inspiration from the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Like the book, the film draws home the need to have conversations around resisting nuclear war, as weapons of mass destruction continue to pose an existential risk. Powerful books help to remind us that there can be no reconciliation without remembrance.

Fission and the Manhattan Project

Books have the power to guide, comfort and heal as in Australian historian Paul Ham’s Hiroshima Nagasaki: The Real Story of the Atomic Bombings and Their Aftermath. It helps to transform the readers’ understanding of one of the most defining moments in the previous century’s history. Ham offers moving accounts of destruction through the eyes of 80 survivors to argue against the use of nuclear weapons and demonstrates how misunderstandings and nationalist fury can be catastrophic.

Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World by Chris Wallace and Mitch Weiss is a riveting behind-the-scenes run-up to one of the most consequential decisions in history that snuffed life out of 200,000 innocent civilians and left many more injured for life. The veteran journalist takes readers inside the minds of the iconic figures who joined the quest for the bomb for different reasons. Told with vigour and humanity, it is also the story of American President Harry S. Truman whose order for atomic bombing spelt carnage and scarred ordinary Japanese and American citizens for life.

Richard Rhodes’s Pulitzer-winning The Making of the Atomic Bomb is a thought-provoking book set in the 19th century, with the discovery of nuclear fission, to World War II and the Americans’ race to beat Hitler’s Nazis by launching the Manhattan Project. It outlines the definitive history of nuclear weapons, detailing the science, the people and the socio-political realities.

Unless we read books to understand the nightmarish trauma of victims, the world will continue to be a place of threat for another nuclear war. For, those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it and, that is why bibliotherapy is a refuge one can turn to.