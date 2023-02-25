Rediscovering and retaking public spaces a pressing need in these polarised times: Justice Kaul

February 25, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

There was a pressing need to rediscover and retake the public places in these uncertain and deeply polarised times, said Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, on Saturday.

Delivering the inaugural address virtually at The Hindu Lit for Life literature festival happening in Chennai, he said it was important to facilitate principled conversations about the most contentious issues.

Referring to the festival’s motto of reflecting the spirit of the times and celebrate freedom of speech and expression, one of the most cherished rights in the Constitution, he expressed confidence that the gathering was the most suitable space for such an endeavour.

Justice Kaul went down his memory lane to recollect how a landmark judgement he delivered in the case of celebrated author Perumal Murugan, ensuring his freedom of expression, led him into an enquiry on the role of literature and writers and drew parallels between the work of writers and judges.

He said that when it came to understanding the world, there was no better tool than literature, which celebrated multiplicity and diversity. Literature is sensitive to details, individual contingencies and consistently reminds us of the heterogeneity of social and cultural realities, he said.

He expressed his firm belief that the next frontier of Indian literature will be in Indian regional or vernacular literature. Highlighting the need for more translations from Indian languages to hit bookshelves across the world, he said festivals like The Hindu Lit for Life will play a role in sparking such revolution.

Nirmala Lakshman, director, The Hindu Lit for Life, said that coming from an independent media house, the festival’s cornerstone was its firm commitment to freedom of expression. The festival, while mirroring the values of The Hindu, went one step further by actively engaging with people directly.

Stating that the tax imposed on import of books in India since 2019 was in fact a tax on knowledge, N. Ravi, chairperson, Kasturi and Sons, expressed hope that it would be done away with.

N. Ram, director. The Hindu Publishing Group, spoke on the dangerous repercussions of the amendments proposed by the government to the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules. Suresh Nambath, editor, The Hindu, briefly traced the newspapers engagement with books.