Reading recommendations by Arundhati Venkatesh

This week’s Reading List by children's author Arundhati Venkatesh, award-winning author of Bookasura and the Petu Pumpkin series and Junior Kumbhakarna. looks back at old epics and tales of human strife

Valmiki’s Ramayana by Arshia Sattar

Between 1951 and 1975, scholars at the Baroda Oriental Research Institute examined over 2,000 manuscripts to compile what is accepted as the Critical Edition of Valmiki’s Ramayana. Sattar’s book is a translation of the Critical Edition. Reading the exquisitely written prose made me appreciate the Ramayana like never before.

The Mahabharata is relevant too for it is a tale of what happens when hate is fomented and yet offers a strange comfort in the knowledge that these things keep repeating.

Until the Lions by Karthika Nair

This is told through the voices of the marginalised: the soldiers, the forest-dwellers, the women, the non-binary. Each voice is unique, every poem lyrical; be it Hidimbi Kunti, Gandhari or Dusshala, naming each of her hundred brothers.

The Prince by Samhita Arni

Is the legend of royal turned ascetic, Ilango Adigal, who wrote the Tamil epic Silappadikaram. While the book is not a retelling, it attempts to recreate the period and is based on the lore that Ilango was the brother of Chera prince Shenguttuvan. Arni weaves in the prince’s conflict, the poet’s turmoil — his ruminations on the purpose of art, and who gets to tell stories were the most satisfying.

TH3 8OY WHO 5P3AK5 1N NUM83R5 by Mike Masilamani

Is a satirical account of a boy in war-torn Sri Lanka, but could be about any place where deaths are reduced to numbers. The Boy, accompanied by the Constantly Complaining Cow, reaches the Kettle Camp, a refugee camp that is “a tin-pot kingdom”. Aunty, a tin-pot dictator, runs it with her army of Important Peons – called Importunate, Imperious, Impish, Impractical, Impulsive and Impotent. This isn’t a children’s book, though categorised as one. Adults are likely to find it wonderfully thought-provoking, with questions like, “Is war a wholesale business?” and “Is truth a refugee?”

