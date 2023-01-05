Reading newspapers effectively to prepare for the civil services examination

January 05, 2023 08:30 am | Updated January 04, 2023 10:34 pm IST

Gamini Singla cleared the 2021 civil services examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with an all-India third rank. The journey wasn’t easy, with Singla failing the first Prelims exam in October 2020. She came out with flying colours in her second attempt, and decided to write a book about her experience when she received many requests to share her strategy, timetable and other aspects for her preparation. An excerpt from How I Topped the UPSC and How You Can Too.

You can’t do without newspapers in an exam like the UPSC. I made the mistake of ignoring and bypassing them in my first attempt, which was a failure. No news analysis can compensate for the newspapers. Newspapers can be read in multiple ways, and in the CSE too, you must read your newspaper in different ways for the three stages.

For the Prelims

The key areas to focus on are facts, data points, terms (especially for economics) and the static background behind the current news. You need to explore these points in detail. Say you read an article that mentions a particular tribal movement from the period of the freedom struggle. Newspapers might not elaborate on it, but it becomes your duty to explore it further and prepare all the relevant questions that could be framed out of that topic for the Prelims. If it’s covered in the daily news analysis you follow, well and good. Otherwise, make sure to google it further, and make a small note. In a newspaper what is relevant and what is not is a question that troubles many candidates. The only way out of this dilemma is to look at the questions from the previous years, which give you an idea about the frequently asked topics and how in-depth your preparation should be. Also, for the Prelims, anything that you study in the static book must be correlated with the current news.

For the Mains

The focus must be on analysing a particular topic from different angles. If there is a topic that can be debated upon, you must understand both sides of the issue thoroughly and form a balanced opinion. The editorial pages are extremely helpful for the Mains. You must analyse every article correlating with the topics in your Mains syllabus and mentally structure answers for questions likely to be asked from the topic.

Whenever I made my notes on different topics from newspapers, I wrote them in an answer format, inserting the data quoted in the newspaper article in the introduction, other points in the body and the suggestions in the conclusion.

This way, I made my work easy for the Mains. A diversity of points becomes very important for this exam. You should not just stick to one angle and keep explaining it, but explain the same topic from different angles -- political, social, environmental, ethical, economic, etc.

The conclusions must always be optimistic and forward looking and show there is good scope for improvement in a given situation.

For the Interview

Newspapers become 80 per cent of your preparation at this stage. For the Prelims and the Mains, I followed only one newspaper. But for the Interview stage, I started reading three newspapers.

For the Interview, every news in and around your area becomes important. The focus should not be on memorising the facts but on framing your own opinions on every issue. I started watching a few discussions daily on different news channels, like Sansad TV, to understand different opinions, and based on the knowledge I had gained during the preparation, I framed my opinion.

Remember, your opinion and viewpoint must be logical, optimistic and balanced. You can take the backing of the Constitution and the Supreme Court judgments on some controversial issues. At this stage, the newspapers must be followed until the last day, even the news of the day of the Interview becomes crucial.

I developed the habit of newspaper reading in my college days. I would recommend all beginners start with this aspect of preparation first. Make the newspaper your best friend. Initially, it would take me nearly two and a half hours to finish reading the day’s papers, so do not worry if you take more time in the early days. Slowly, the time I took reduced to 45 minutes. I got immense help from my father in covering the newspaper portions. I read the newspaper a day late, as my father would mark the essential points every day and the next day, I would read it and focus on the marked items.

I ignored the points I felt were not very relevant. But since my father had also read all my General Studies books, he had a good idea of what was important.

Excerpted with permission from Juggernaut