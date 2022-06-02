Reader’s club Pick A Book is endeavoring to create a global community of booklovers

Reader’s club Pick A Book Juniors conducted its first Readathlon after its launch in the city The book reader’s club creates a platform for children to discover new titles and hone presentation skills

Six books, six presenters and a roomful of audience in rapt attention. The Readathlon event of Pick A Book (PAB) Juniors, Visakhapatnam chapter, conducted last weekend, had a power-packed presentation by a team of young readers. The participants brought alive the story of six popular books, talking about their favourite characters and what drew them to the books. The event was the first Readathlon held in the city after the launch of Pick A Book’s Visakhapatnam chapter in 2020. PAB is a readers’ club present in 15 regions in India and four countries.

The journey of Pick A Book started in Colombo, Sri Lanka, when Ragulan Tharmakulasingam and KVT Ramesh got together during a brainstorming session to build a global community of booklovers. What started off as an office activity where one staff member read a chapter of a specific book and presented it to the others, garnered much interest among those who liked to read but never found the time. “Everyone knows reading has many benefits, but finding the motivation for picking up a book can be difficult in the absence of a supporting ecosystem. When you are a part of a club where you find your peer group doing the same activity, it provides inspiration to become a reader,” says Ragulan, the co-founder of PAB.

Members of Pick A Book Juniors Club browsing books during the Readathlon in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

PAB has six categories of clubs for various age groups and member profiles — juniors (five to 12 years), teenagers (13-11 years), public clubs (adults), corporates, students (schools and colleges) and communities (gated residential societies).

In June 2020, the Pick A Book Juniors club was launched. "We have two PAB juniors clubs in Visakhapatnam with 25 members each. The members have weekly meets where they get together and not just read books, but also have a lot of fun around the sessions," says Swarna Gonugunta, HR and administration head of PAB in Visakhapatnam. During the meetups, the young book lovers discuss books like the Harry Potter series and of writers like Ruskin Bond and Roald Dahl and stirring memoirs like I am Malala. Each club has a coach who trains them in seven different areas like presentation and leadership skills. "For the juniors club, we engage the kids with activities like book quizzes and book charades which generates more interest," says Swarna. Children are also encouraged to write their own stories to inculcate creative writing skills.

"Through such meets, children understand the different perspectives of a book when the same title is presented by two members. This widens up their thought process and also encourages active listening,” says Ragulan. According to him, the format of each meet creates a synergy among the readers where they are motivated to read and research on the book thoroughly and present a summary, which eventually helps hone public-speaking, communication and presentation skills. PAB is also active in Chennai and Vijayawada, among other cities. “We want to reach out to schools too eventually,” adds Ragulan.