Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
So many books, so little time: Frank Zappa
1/10
1. On February 23, 1455, a very significant event in human history took place. It led to the spread and dissemination of language and culture across time and borders. Prior to this, only extremely wealthy and influential people had access to books as they were very expensive and time-consuming to make. Then this German goldsmith borrowed money from a lender and after working on the project for three years, published 180 copies of his result. Who was this person and what did he publish that changed the world of books?
1. ‘A Prison Diary’ is a series of three diaries written by an author who was imprisoned. Each volume is named after a part of Dante’s Divine Comedy, namely Hell, Purgatory and Heaven. Each volume corresponds to a prison that he is put in and the length of each volume depends on the time spent there. Who is this author who was once a member of the British Parliament and is also known for his short story collections?
1. The Sahitya Akademi Award is one of the highest literary awards in India. First awarded in 1955 in certain Indian languages, it was not awarded to an English work till 1960, when it went to a certain novel that was also turned into a path-breaking film in 1965. Who is the recipient of the first Sahitya Akademi Award for an English work and what is the title of the novel?
1. The books in this children’s series by Italian author Elisabetta Dami, published from 2000 onwards, are a huge success in the original Italian as well as in their English translations. Neither the original nor the English versions, however, have Dami’s name on the cover as author, instead, the protagonist of the series, a rodent reporter, is listed as the author. Who is this character by whose name this series is known?
1. They have broken the nose of the sphinx, met Jesus Christ’s parents, invented bullfighting and mountain rappelling, brought a close to the Roman circus, discovered tea, started the practice of drug tests in the Olympics, met the Beatles and defeated coronavirus in a race. Who are these two people and where do they live?
1. This book, by an aerospace scientist and his colleague Y.S. Rajan, examines in depth the weaknesses and strengths of India, and offers a vision of the ways in which India can emerge among the world’s top four economic powers and a knowledge superpower by a certain year. The tag line of the book is ‘A Vision for the New Millennium’. The name of the book is a reference to the year in which they believe this can happen, and also the standard normal score for the visual acuity test which an optometrist might call ‘perfect vision’. What is the name of the book?
1. The Palais Garnier is an iconic building in Paris in which a part of the 7-ton crystal chandelier fell and killed an employee in 1896. This incident, as well as the discovery of an underground lake, inspired a 1910 gothic novel by Gaston Leroux. What is the novel that eventually also became a famous musical?
1. This author goes by three names — Jovial Bob, Eric Affabee and the one he is most popularly known by. Known as the Stephen King of children’s literature, his bibliography includes hundreds of horror fiction novels that have spawned video games and even a movie. The most popular among them is a series that gets its name from a feeling one gets when in horrifying situations. Who is this author and what is the name of this series that you can find in any bookshop?
1. This classic 1859 novel is set before and during the French Revolution. It tells the story of a French doctor who after being imprisoned moves to London to live with his daughter who he has never met. It is most famous for its starting lines which ring true even today — ‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness’. Which book is this and who wrote it?
1. Gerald and Charles started a publishing house in 1908 after working together at Methuen & Co. The company was planned as a diversified publisher, publishing both fiction and non-fiction titles. After World War I, the company’s fortunes declined. After Gerald’s death, Charles reshaped the company in 1930 and made it what it is today. Interestingly, they are one of the few publishing houses with a name that’s more famous than their titles. What are the surnames of these two gentlemen, which might be more familiar to women readers?
