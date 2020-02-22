Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This book, by an aerospace scientist and his colleague Y.S. Rajan, examines in depth the weaknesses and strengths of India, and offers a vision of the ways in which India can emerge among the world’s top four economic powers and a knowledge superpower by a certain year. The tag line of the book is ‘A Vision for the New Millennium’. The name of the book is a reference to the year in which they believe this can happen, and also the standard normal score for the visual acuity test which an optometrist might call ‘perfect vision’. What is the name of the book?