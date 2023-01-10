  • Self-Knowledge and Moral Identity (Tulika Books), edited by Ranjan Kumar Panda, addresses the notion of self-knowledge as relevant in the formation of moral identity, taking off on the work of several contemporary philosophers including Akeel Bilgrami. 
  • .Yatindra Mishra who spent a decade talking to the artist pays tribute to her in  Lata: A Life in Music (Penguin). The biography explores lesser-known aspects of an artist, who lived through social and cultural changes from the British era right up to the 21st century. 
  • The Nemesis (Eka/Westland) by Manoranjan Byapari, translated by V. Ramaswamy, is the second part of the ‘Chandal Jibon’ trilogy which takes readers through the streets of Kolkata in the 1960s and ’70s. The protagonist is in his 20s and has a hard life amid the rumblings of liberation in East Pakistan.  
  • Stephen Alter’s new novel,  Death in Shambles (Aleph), is set in a quaint hill station. A double murder pulls retired police officer Lionel Carmichael back into the chase as he hunts for clues and tries to uncloak the shroud of mystery that hangs heavy on the town and its residents.  