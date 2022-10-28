With titles on A collection ongender and bodies, and upcoming and picture book biographies, story cards in the offing, there is a lot in store at Pratham Books’ digital platform, StoryWeaver, is expanding the horizons of reading

With titles on gender and bodies, and picture book biographies, story cards in the offing, Pratham Books’ digital platform, StoryWeaver, is expanding the horizons of reading

When the pandemic hit in 2020, parents the world over struggled to keep their children entertained productively. With the closure of schools and no physical activity, a resource many families turned to were books. At StoryWeaver, the digital platform created by Pratham Books in 2015, there was a massive uptick in readership. With over 50,000 storybooks available in 300+ languages for free, overall usage on StoryWeaver went up by 350% during the initial months of 2020. “Interestingly, we also saw a big spike in traffic from countries like France and Italy, which were badly impacted by the pandemic during the first wave. There was increased readership of the existing French and Italian storybooks on the platform, along with an inflow of new children’s books being created to explain the virus and its impact to children,” says Smit Zaveri, Editor, Pratham Books.

By embracing the open license philosophy, almost all of Pratham Books’ story books are available for free on StoryWeaver. “At its core, StoryWeaver is a repository of high quality, openly licensed multilingual storybooks sourced from global publishers, including but not limited to Pratham Books. Every book published on the platform is available in multiple formats that can be read online and offline — downloaded, printed and even repurposed,” says Purvi Shah, Senior Director, StoryWeaver.

The lockdown, says Smit, has been “a double-edged sword for children’s book publishers and for reading in general.” While industry-wide spikes in sales were seen from cities and towns across India, in communities where schools and public libraries were closed for a very long time, reading was severely impacted. “Learning losses during the pandemic have been huge in children who didn’t have the same access to the internet and digital devices as many of their more affluent peers in big cities. In India, a fourth-standard child is now reading at a first-standard child’s level,” says Smit.

Children exploring StoryWeaver | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The most popular categories on StoryWeaver, Purvi says, are Family and Friends, Fiction, Read-Aloud stories, Animal Stories and Growing Up. “Storybooks on these themes have seen a 4x increase in readership over the past three years, as compared to the early years of the platform. We have built on these popular themes to develop new formats for emergent readers, such as readalongs (audiovisual storybooks) that have proved to be a dynamic and engaging format of storybooks. They have been viewed 1.5 million times on the platform,” explains Purvi.

Breaking stereotypes

Another new category developed by the publishing house features fantastic titles on gender and bodies. “The reason we develop books on gender and bodies is to normalise conversations about this in spaces such as homes, schools and libraries. The idea is also to make visible people from different genders and to have all kinds of bodies in all of our books,” says Smit. Having said that, she is quick to add that while she would “love to be able to say that this is a popular theme with parents for their children, the truth is that any conversation about gender is fractured. There is a great demand for books on gender roles, on boys and girls being equal, but the minute a conversation is taken beyond a cis-binary outlook of the world, things get more complicated.” Smit adds that when they publish books like Satrangi Ladke-Ladkiyan or Your Body is Yours, not only are they talking about gender equality and safe and unsafe touch respectively, but they are “also able to create a safe space to talk about gender nonconforming people, about sexualities and body types, and most importantly about choice”.

An illustration from ‘Satrangi Ladkiyan’ aur ‘Satrangi Ladke’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Children are very perceptive and when our books reinforce gender binaries and stereotypes, we’re colouring their impression of the world. When we offer possibilities to a reader on what they could do, say and feel to be comfortable in their own skin, we’re telling them that they’re seen, they’re okay. Books that allow people of all genders and bodies to take up space are the need of the hour,” says Smit, adding that StoryWeaver’s new launches will feature story cards, wordless books, read-aloud stories and picture book biographies. “From spring in Kashmir and sensory walks in Assam to playing football as a Muslim girl in Mumbai and learning about how Kesarbai’s voice was beamed out into space by Carl Sagan, there is a lot lined up.” Through a grant Pratham Books received from Azim Premji University (to add to their literature on climate change for children), four new books are in the offing.

Beyond books, Purvi highlights StoryWeaver’s Foundational Literacy Programme that is designed to build early reading fluency and comprehension for children in grades 1 to 3. “We are working closely with various state governments and partners to roll out the programme with plans to continue to scale through more government and civil society partnerships in the near future.” In addition, the team is also working on a STEM Literacy Programme that is being developed in multiple Indian languages, and “aims to help young readers from Grades 1 to 5 discover STEM concepts, think critically and hone their reading skills.”

An illustration from ‘Welcome to the Forest’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Highlights from the new section

Welcome to the Forest, illustrated by Kavita Singh Kale

The project gave me an opportunity to visualise the Kanha forest through a group of visually impaired girls’ point of view. It was challenging to imagine a disabled person’s world because we don’t really know how he/she experiences their surroundings. My conversations with various children gave me visual clues on how to approach such a storyline, and it made me realise that the visually challenged are more responsive to other senses than the sighted. I intentionally treated Tulsa and her friends’ characters like any other child, and created final artworks in all colours but left some void spaces that give a hint of an incompleteness. These are treated as black trees and black sky, where other senses will fill in the gaps. In some of the pages, I illustrated extreme close-ups of Tulsa’s face or hands to highlight her touch and hearing abilities.

A page from ‘Welcome to the Forest’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Depicting other senses like sound, smell and touch as stimulation through visual representation was challenging but exciting at the same time. I had to find ways of balancing the dense details of the surroundings with cut-out black tree forms, black atmosphere and black sky. There are missing details in the composition and no presence of light but the surroundings are also self-illuminating with the senses of sound. Having no light comes along with no shadows and the elements in the surroundings are juxtaposed as though each one of them has a clear form- through the sensitive perception of sound of the visually impaired girls.

A page from ‘Your Body is Yours’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Your Body is Yours, written by Yamini Vijayan

Since the idea was to talk with honesty about safe and unsafe touch, it was important for the narrative to be empowering for the child, as opposed to instilling fears in them. Bodily autonomy and consent are not issues that we discuss often in India, especially in homes and schools, so we tried to address it openly, and without any embarrassment. For instance, we chose to include words like penis and vulva, which we could have skipped — but it was crucial that we did because children need to know the accurate names for their body parts.

The more I researched consent and safe touch, the more confused I got because it is distressing to hear the facts, and understand the impact that abuse has on a child. To comprehend the idea that someone you love can cause you so much anguish is disturbing; so much abuse happens right within a child’s home, and by someone they are close to. The challenge was to figure out what to include, and what to leave out.

A page from ‘Your Body is Yours’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

I Love Me, written by Menaka Raman and illustrated by Ekta Bharti

I had penned down the various physical attributes of Rubina’s that guided the basic character design: a very tall young girl with a unibrow and a pair of glasses. As for her personality and attitude towards life, I imagined Rubina to be a wild child, unrestrained in her expressions, super energetic, happy-go-lucky and likable. Bringing this out into the drawings was the most fun. I remember posing before the mirror for reference and impersonating Rubina would uplift my mood and send me off chirping and dancing.

The book is about accepting and appreciating our bodies, and Rubina does just that by not letting any doubt creep into her mind when the rest of the world is mean to her. I also added glimpses of Rubina’s world that was colourful, kind and fun. The intention being, we realise when people turned down Rubina’s friendship just on the basis of her looks, they also lost the chance to get to know a wonderful person closely and be a part of her rich world.

An illustration from ‘I Love Me’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Another facet to Rubina’s personality was the maturity and self-love that she displayed in the face of rejection and bullying. “For me, it was an uncommon virtue to associate with someone so young. The idea was to strike a balance between the two sides to her personality.

Gappu Can’t Dance, written by Menaka Raman

When I wrote the first draft, I was unsure if Gappu should be aware that she’s making all these mistakes and not want to dance because of that, or if she feels free and happy even though she’s not getting the steps quite right. I decided to go with the latter, because I think so many children are afraid of doing things wrong and they shy away from just taking part and having fun. I wanted to say it’s okay if you don’t ‘know’ how to dance, but take joy in your bodies and move them freely.

The book cover | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rainbow Girls, Rainbow Boys, illustrated by Priya Kurien

I ensure that the characters I am designing look diverse and not just from one section of society. I keep in mind representation of gender, race, skin colour, different body types, religious communities; things that reflect the true lived reality of our children. The fun part about illustrating the books was imagining all these characters that Kamala Bhasin, the author, had written about, and sometimes thinking of actual people that I knew, that I could base the characters on. I had to keep in mind that I shouldn’t stereotype them.

An illustration from ‘Rainbow Girls’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Friends Under the Summer Sun, written by Ashutosh Pathak

As a kid, I loved the outdoors, and remember being desperate to get out of the house, and my mom seemed like some kind of evil power plotting to keep me indoors with her errands. Recreating that feeling of desperation was enjoyable. The challenge in writing such a story was to keep it simple and unaffected by my grown-up concepts. How do I write about a trans person without alienating the child who would be reading it?

An illustration from ‘Friends Under the Summer Sun’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It helped that I have seen Pradipta (my friend, on whom the story is based) interact with children. That made it easy for me to visualise how Nimmi would interact with Akka. For the illustrations, I wanted the feeling of summer — hot, colourful, but as seen from inside the ‘trap’ (according to Nimmi) of the house. That, and a Mother who is loving. Kanak Shashi, whom I had never even met before, brought in all these elements. I love the cover image especially — it shows freedom and friendship. And summer means that to me.