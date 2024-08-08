She was five then. When. She first stumbled. Tripped actually. Stubbed her toe. Would be even more precise. Accurate. The stumbling. A blessing. The tripping a revelation. Only the toe hurt. For weeks after that. To be precise. She was in pain from this accident. Of fate. This I think is an accurate description of what befell the child. Point being that if she hadn’t. Fallen. After tripping. Stumbling actually would be more apt. Correct. Yes. She may not have discovered the rainbow. To be more accurate. Precise even. She may eventually have stumbled upon it. But not so early. In life. Had the initial stumbling not taken place. The revelation would not have happened. As it turned out she accidentally stepped on to a landmine. In a field full of rainbows. Shortly after the war. The one that had drifted into ceasing. Out of sheer exhaustion. Or to be precise. And accurate. The war had stumbled into a roadblock. Yes. The warring nations had run out of their young. The young had all tip-toed into the field. The one with the landmines. And been reincarnated. As rainbows. For it is said that children that die young. Are reborn. Almost immediately. As rainbows. I confess this may not be accurate. Or precise. But this is what I have heard.

The writer is a photographer, theatre lighting designer, poet, and the publisher of Seagull Books.

