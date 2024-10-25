Pause and reset | Review of ‘Six of Cups’ by Neha Bansal

Reading the simple verses and the vivid imagery created by Neha Bansal in her poetry anthology Six of Cups is like riding a time machine and sauntering down memory lane.

Aptly titled after a minor arcana card in a traditional tarot deck that is symbolic of nostalgia, Bansal’s reminiscences through her 50 poems allows her thoughts and memories to be stimulated, giving a sense of continuity to her remembered life.

Equally, as one immerses oneself in the book, one cannot help but fondly relive memories of the past: childhood, youth, people, friends, food, festivals, feelings, places; memories that helped shape one’s identity.

Bansal, an IAS officer, waxes lyrical on festivals and food, triggering memories of Diwali, Lohri, Ramlila, Holika Dahan and the flavourful moong dal halwa and nankhatai to roadside treats such as mango pulp candies and ice golas.

The poems exude a certain innocence and simplistic charm with a philosophical touch. The vivid metaphors and the short verses make it an easy and compelling read for those who have relatable memories of the past.

Nearly every page has a glossary for culture-specific terms, a welcome addition for those not familiar with Indian culture or languages.

In today’s frenetic pace, where everyone’s life revolves around smart devices in an ultra-connected world, Six of Cups comes as a blast from the past, reminding one to slow down, savour the moment, and find solace in shared memories.

Whether the motive to engage in nostalgic loops was an exercise in mood elevation or to soak in a past that seems better than the present, is something only the author can tell.

In the end, the words of poet Robert Drake spring to mind: “Sometimes I feel I want to go back in time... Not to change things, but to feel a couple of things twice.”

The reviewer is a Bengaluru-based independent journalist and writer.