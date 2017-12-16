Pinning a pageturner: Deepak Singh

The title of Deepak Singh’s latest book is enough to leave an ache in your chest; How May I Help You? An Immigrant’s Journey from MBA to Minimum Wage is evocative of the harsh political and social climates faced by countless Indians who’ve migrated to the United States.

With this project that was in the works for six years, readers will be exposed to the emotional elements of Deepak’s journey of leaving behind an untaxing job at the BBC in Lucknow and moving to the United States after falling in love.

Upon his move to the United States, Deepak faced the gamut of racism, economic difficulty and culture shock. “Since I had worked for the BBC before I moved to the U.S., my journalistic mind was always taking note of every detail in my new life in America. My ‘research’ was my observations and interactions with people I met over the period of two years.”

The story is a biopic in every true sense of the word, and Deepak explains that the process of writing about deeply personal experiences – be it emotions, sufferings or ramblings – made him look into his own heart deeper than ever, adding, “My time at the electronics store gave me an opportunity to look into other people’s hearts, too. It gave me a sense of empathy I didn’t have before. I realised, there on the sales floor in a different land, that humans are the same no matter what world they live in. Ron, Jackie, Cindy— they grew up reading different books, watching different TV show than me, spoke English with a completely different accent than mine, but like me, they too had problems in their lives. Talking to them, working with them, gave me a chance to look into their lives and understand them better.”

But with the growth come the hindrances. Through the time it took Deepak to pen How May I Help You?, revisiting memories of failure and heartbreak became harder each time. “It’s not easy to dive back into a time of your life — a time that was especially difficult in more than one way. I do have to say that it is all the reason why it made me write this book,” he comments, “There were times when I sat and wept at my computer before I typed the first word. I hope you can feel the emotion when you read the book.”

There’s a lot Deepak hopes Indian readers to take away after reading his book. “I’d say, in some cases, it is better to find opportunities back home. Folks with good education and career in India should think more than once before they give it all up to come to the United States. They should weigh their options well. Think about what makes them happy. What is more important—family, friends, money, status? I have heard people tell me, “Kuch paane ke liye kuch khona padta hai. ( To get something, you have to lose something)” It’s true, but people should also ask themselves whether it is worth giving up what they already have to aspire for something that they may or may not get. The lure of America is hard to resist, I know, but everyone has different priorities in life.”

Deepak concludes, “In my book, I’ve opened my heart to tell the readers what it is like to give up a cushy job in India to come to the United States. It was not an easy decision, but like many others, I, too, thought of the United States as the promised land. During my time in the US I met several Indian immigrants who were very successful, but I also met many who were struggling. They were embarrassed to admit it to their family and friends back in India. I decided it was important to show the other side. I hope people would be able to relate to my experiences and make better decisions.”

And How May I Help You is certainly reflective of the migratory malarky we as global citizens experience on a continual basis. The book tackles more themes such as identity, the notions of ‘home’ and the way we mediate our relationships and our work lives – a definite pull factor for anyone out there.