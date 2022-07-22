Peter James: ‘Keeping the essence is important’

Speaking of the television series, Grace, the novelist says while it is important to keep the elements the readers loved, one must ensure a thrilling show for non-readers

Peter James is happy with the on-screen avatar of his creation, Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. Developed by Russell Lewis, the television series, Grace, stars John Simm as the astute Brighton detective. After a successful debut in 2021, the show was renewed for a second season which aired in 2022, and a third season which will air in 2023.

“I waited a long time for Roy Grace to get made the way that I wanted to see it made,” says James over a video call from his home in Sussex. “John Simm is extraordinary. He is a lovely guy, and actually how I imagined Grace when I first created him. It is quite strange because as I am writing the books, instead of having my fictitious Roy Grace in my head, I now have John Simm ” he laughs,

Brought to life

The 73-year-old novelist says it is a good thing. “I can see how he moves, talks, laughs, his gestures when he is thinking. It is the same with Richie Campbell who is playing Grace’s friend, Glenn Branson. He looks so much like the original character I modelled him on. I’ve got my two lead characters constantly in my head as real people and I find it helpful.”

Grace’s poster

Not a great fan of rigorously faithful adaptations, James says the important thing is to retain the essence of the source. “ Dead Simple is 1,15,000 words long, whereas the script for 45 minutes is probably 20,000 words. So you have to lose a lot. What is important in an adaptation is to keep the elements the readers of the books loved and at the same time to bear in mind, that the majority of the people who watch the show probably will not have read the book. They have got have an experience where they understand what is going on from the start.”

Tracking the series

The latest Roy Grace novel, Left You Dead (Pan Macmillan) is the 17th in the book series, which is a long way from the two-book deal publishers offered James in 2002 when they asked him if he would be interested in creating a new detective. “I am writing the 19 th, which is set in the world of art forgery, as we speak. (There was also the novella, Wish You Were Dead in 2021). I never imagined in a million years that the series would go on for so long. I have signed a deal for another five books.”

Promising to continue writing Roy Grace novels for as long as readers enjoy them, James says, “I keep going because I love writing. I love learning stuff, and every book I have written, I learned about something new.”

Inspiration strikes

Grace is drawn into every kind of crime and inequity from dating fraud to identity theft and of course the old faithful, serial killers. Inspiration, James says can come from almost anywhere. “It can come from a conversation I overhear or a newspaper. The dating fraud ( Dead at First Sight) came directly out of Sussex police. They approached me and said people in Sussex been conned out of over 5 million pounds in the previous 18 months by people they met online on dating agencies.”

The Sussex police, James said, asked if he would consider writing a Roy Grace novel using the topic of internet romance fraud. “They were willing to show me all their files. I was astonished. Men and women of all ages, who thought they had met and fallen in love with someone they met online, had lost anything from 20,000 to 200,000 pounds. It was a fascinating world. I discovered through a detective who spent the last five years trying to uncover the fraud that you could go to one of the 11 colleges in Ghana and get a diploma in internet scamming (laughs).”

A still from Grace

What if?

The inspiration for Left you Dead, James said, came from a classic what-if scenario. “I’ve often been out with my wife and one of us needs to rush into a shop pick something up. What happens if Lara, my wife, says ‘I just need to rush in and get something, say cat food? I pull up, she runs in and never comes out again. How long would I wait? How long would I sit in the car before I went to the store to look for her and then what would I do if she wasn’t there? I’d go home and she is not there either. When do I call the police? Would the police believe me? Or would they think I murdered her and made all this up?”

Personal puzzle

For a large part of the book series, Grace has a personal mystery to solve as well. “When I was asked to create a fictional detective, I thought detectives solve puzzles and it would be fascinating to give Grace a puzzle he could not solve. In the first book, Dead Simple, we learn that his wife Sandy, who he loved, disappeared nine years ago. I had planned to introduce the mystery in Dead Simple with a resolution in the second book.”

When Dead Simple came out, James says he was inundated with emails from all over the world with people wanting to know what might have happened to Sandy. “That was the point where I realised I could just keep the Sandy mystery going for a long, long time. It does not get resolved till book 14 or 15.”

Long in Tooth

One of most fascinating characters James has created is the assassin Tooth and his dog Yossarian. “I met this guy some years ago who I found very creepy. I’m sure he was a killer. He had this strange dog that he completely doted on. When I wanted to create a credible hitman, this man sprang to mind. I had been in that bar where we first meet Tooth in the Turks and Caicos Islands. That bar was like something out of the Wild West.”

The politically incorrect DS Norman Potting is another of James’ favourite characters. Though he has been toned down for television where he is played by Craig Parkinson, James says, “I get an email probably once, every 10 days from a police officer somewhere in England or abroad saying we have a Norman Potting in our office. I love being able to be a little politically incorrect through him.”

Sound on Audiobooks have James’ blessings. “I love them and listen to them constantly. I know India still has a culture of traveling storytellers. It was an oral tradition. When you listen to a well-narrated audiobook, you are getting the authentic voice. The important thing about an audiobook is the narrator. I stopped listening to a couple of books as I could not stand the narrator’s voice.”

Creepy crawlies

Love You Dead features a black widow in Jodie Bentley whose get-rich scheme involves marrying rich and getting rid of the husband with a little help from her terrifying collection of reptiles. “I was visiting the police headquarters in London. A detective was sitting at his desk with a big tub of chocolate in front of him. I said ‘you like chocolate, do you’ and he said it is not chocolate but food for his poison dart frogs. He said, you have to give them certain food otherwise they lose their poison.”

The detective told James you could get poison dart frogs and other venomous reptiles at poison reptile shows which were held twice in Holland and Germany every year. “I discovered the show was on the following week. So I jumped on a plane to Holland and rented a car and drove to what I thought would be a little shed. It was an enormous modern exhibition hall with stands selling everything you would not want to find in your bed at night (laughs), every venomous spider, snake and scorpion.”